Turin, Marco Conforti’s body found in the trunk of an SUV

It’s already dark when the first police car arrives in via Rovigo in Turin. It’s 10.30 pm and the operations center has just announced that Marco Conforti’s iPhone, 55, businessman from Castagneto Po, who has been missing for two days, was located in that area thanks to the mobile application. The expensive one Range Rover Velar Gray is in fact parked on the corner with Strada del Fortino, with the bonnet protruding conspicuously from the row of cars next to it.

Of Conforti, however, there is no trace and a nauseating smell comes from the trunk. The scenario suddenly changes. More patrols arrive, more policemen. And after several attempts, the agents manage to open the hatch. Inside the trunk is the lifeless body of a man. He’s wearing jeans and a T-shirt and is in an advanced state of health decomposition.

The entire block is cordoned off and the investigators of the Mobile team, led by the manager Luigi Mitola, begin to question the residents of the area. There are traces on the asphalt that could be blood, but the body has no obvious wounds.

In the passenger compartment are Conforti’s cell phone, his wallet and a pack of cigarettes slipped into the door. Which was forced and in fact someone says they heard the alarm go off on Sunday morning, but it should be a theft attempt which has nothing to do with the 55-year-old’s death.

In the pockets of the corpse there is the key to the SUV and an identity document is missing. But there is no doubt that it is the entrepreneur. See also Covid vaccine and the elderly, because the recall is important

Murder hypothesis It is probable that it was a homicide, but the investigation is still strictly confidential.

Untraceable for days Marco Conforti, owner of some driving schools in the province of Turin, had been untraceable for a few days. To report the disappearance on May 26th it was the ex-wife. They have been divorced for some time, but live in an elegant family villa divided into two apartments, a decision taken to stay close to their two sons, aged 17 and 19.

The woman noticed that for two evenings her ex-husband’s car had not been parked in the courtyard and, unable to contact him, she reported her estrangement. It wasn’t the first time this happened, but after 24 hours Conforti always came back.

Not this time and, for the moment, nobody knows what happened. A murder or death in “mysterious” circumstances resulting in the concealment of a body.

Autopsy On the basis of the first investigations carried out by the coroner no obvious wounds were found on the body, but the autopsy will clarify the cause of death, which for the moment has been classified as “suspect».

