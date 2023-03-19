In Turin, with an operation performed at the Molinette hospital, for the first time a new Italian-French transcatheter mitral prosthesis was implanted with a beating heart.

The prosthesis, called Epygon, is positioned without resorting to the traditional extracorporeal circulation, i.e. open heart surgery. It was conceived in the Biopark of Colleretto Giacosa (Turin) and developed in France. The patient who underwent the surgery was a 62-year-old woman who suffered from a severe form of mitral insufficiency, judged untreatable with traditional cardiac surgery due to multiple risk factors.