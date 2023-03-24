“When I woke up and started seeing the outlines of my fingers and hand, it was like being born again.” These are the words of an 83-year-old man. For the first time in the world , a blind man has regained sight in one eye thanks to the blind other eye. The story happened at the Molinette hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin. The protagonist of the story is an 83-year-old man who lives in the Turin area, who had lost sight in his left eye for 30 years due to irreversible retinal blindness and, in the last 10 years, had progressively lost the visual function of his right eye as well due to a rare chronic disease (ocular pseudo-pemphigoid), which has destroyed the cornea and the ocular surface (CORNEA TRANSPLANT).

In recent years, the right eye had undergone two traditional full-thickness corneal transplants, both of which rapidly failed due to ocular surface failure. The man underwent an operation that lasted four hours which now allows him to recognize objects, faces and move independently. Full-thickness corneal transplant is the surgical procedure in which only the cornea that has lost its transparency is replaced with a healthy cornea from a deceased donor. “Normally the cornea has a much lower rejection rate than other vascularized organs, but in the presence of a widespread alteration of the entire ocular surface, as in the case of the patient, this risk becomes very high”, said Professor Vincenzo Sarnicola . And again: “The operation was performed by taking from the left eye, unrecoverable from a functional point of view, but with the cornea and ocular surface in good health, all the conjunctiva, all the cornea and two millimeters of sclera, in a single piece – explained Michele Reibaldi, director of the Molinette University Eye Clinic and Professor Vincenzo Sarnicola -. In practice, a third of the left eye was auto-transplanted into the right eye, which was then rebuilt and returned to seeing”.