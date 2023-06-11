Turin, revolutionary scientific discovery on low-grade gliomas

The international study also involves Molinette hospital university neuro-oncology

Extraordinary scientific discovery involves a team from Turin. An international study, which saw the active participation of the University Neuro-Oncology of theMolinette hospital of the City of Health of Turin, currently directed by Professor Roberta Rudà, has demonstrated that a new molecule, vorasidenib, is able to slow down the tumor growth of low-grade gliomas.

The results of this INDIGO study, which has recruited 331 patients from 10 countries and will revolutionize clinical practice, have just been published in the prestigious international scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine, and were previewed in recent days in a plenary session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. The Neuro-Oncology of the Molinette hospital, having participated in the design of the study and recruited patients, appears among the Authors of this prestigious publication, the only Italian Center and among the few European Centers.

Cerebral gliomas affect about 4-5 people out of 100,000 inhabitants. Those of “low grade”, although not malignant neoplasms, are tumors which, due to its infiltrative characteristics in the healthy nervous tissue, they are not amenable to radical surgical removal. Over time the residual tumor tends to grow and can evolve towards more aggressive forms. When the glioma presents the IDH mutation, it produces an abnormal metabolite (oncometabolite) which promotes tumor growth and infiltration and is also implicated in the susceptibility to develop epileptic seizures, a frequent and disabling symptom of these patients. The drug vorasidenib is a specific inhibitor (target therapy) of the IDH mutation and its action results in a significant slowing of tumor growth, allowing to postpone radio and chemotherapy, currently considered standard therapies.

These therapies can be burdened by important side effects, which significantly impact the quality of life of these young patients. Vorasibenib, on the other hand, a drug taken orally, has shown to be well tolerated and, in addition to having an effect on the tumor, it also appears to be active in reducing epileptic seizures. Now the drug will have to follow the timing of the regulatory process and the approval of the registration authorities in the USA and Europe before being able to be prescribed to patients with this type of tumor, but certainly vorasidenib opens up a new scenario in the treatment of these patients, the scenario of “target therapies or precision therapies”, already widely used in oncology but so far of limited use in neuro-oncology. The University Neuro-Oncology Center of the Molinette hospital in Turin has been representing excellence in the field of diagnosis and therapy of brain tumors for years, a reference point for patients from all over Italy, in particular diagnosed with glioma.

