Turin, sudden wave of flood overwhelms Bardonecchia, there are hardships in the country » ILMETEO.it

Live Weather (Video): Turin, sudden flood of Piena overwhelms Bardonecchia, there are inconveniences in the town

Article dated 08/14/2023 at 0:50 by Team iLMeteo.it Meteorologists and Technicians

13 August 2023 – Following the heavy rains, the Rio Merdovine in Bardonecchia (TO) is flooded. Reported several inconveniences in the country. The eloquent images of the sudden arrival of the flood wave in Bardonecchia, mostly mud and debris.

In the amateur videos circulating on social networks, we see the wave of mud overwhelm a bulkhead and violently hit a road in the stampede of passers-by. Several cars were damaged. The flow is a phenomenon known as ‘debris flow’ and consists in the movement downstream, along the bed of a stream of debris accompanied by a mass of water. The video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

