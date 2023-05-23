Turin, the drug for diabetes (which makes you lose weight). It has now disappeared from pharmacies

In Piedmont, Semaglutide is an alarm, an active ingredient used for the treatment of diabetes but now considered a “drug for VIPs” due to its slimming (side) effects. “This is a shortage that affects the whole country and is caused by an enormous increase in demand compared to supply – he explains Roberto Venice, regional secretary of the Fimmg union, general practitioners – for this reason it is good that it is prescribed exclusively to treat patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus» and not for miraculous slimming cures. The alarm on the shortage of this active ingredient was raised yesterday morning by the regional councilor Silvio Magliano (Moderates) who presented a question time in the regional council.

«The current situation of shortage has forced the supply to be limited to just one piece for each recipe and we do not consider “off-label” uses, i.e. aimed at weight loss, acceptable – explains Magliano -. It relieves us that the junta, in responding to our question time, said it was aware and ready for effective countermeasures to reassure those 200,000 Piedmontese diagnosed with diabetes”. The “flat stomach” effect from Semaglutide it was also amplified by the fact that the news also landed on the social media TikTok and on other digital platforms. “To combat the phenomenon we will ask not to include new therapeutic plans based on Ozempic and Rybelsus, the drugs that contain the active ingredient of semaglutide – clarified the regional health councilor Luigi Icardi in reply to councilor Magliano – we will sensitize the operators for them to prescribe the medicine correctly, we will continue to ration doses and ask doctors to use alternative products where possible”. See also Coronavirus, the ISS warns: "New cases between unvaccinated and those who only took the first dose"

In recent times, however, it has not only been the drug for VIPs that has been in short supply. A wheel, in fact, on the shelves of pharmacies they missed Betamethasone, cortisone, cough suppressants based on dextromethorphan hydrochloride, cloperastine, levodropropizine; acetylcysteine; the antibiotics amoxicillin and clavulanic acid; the anti-inflammatory ibuprofenvials of ambroxolo and the antibiotic azithromycin. A fact that has aroused more than a few concerns, bordering on alarm, and which has led to the formation of a national control room, which also includes Roverto Venice who «proposed to equip family doctors with a “digital alert” which, every morning, signals stock shortages and proposes alternative products that they can prescribe – concludes the doctor – it is unacceptable, in fact, for doctors to find out about a drug it is missing only because a patient returns to them to ask for an alternative solution after an empty trip to the pharmacy».

