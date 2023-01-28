Il last January 21st the medical student Glorious Mauro was in line to get into a nightclub near via Po a Torino. At that moment he was hit by a rental bicycle thrown from a balcony. The 24 years old originally from Palermo is in a resuscitation department at Cto: he is in a pharmacological coma. He has severe trauma to his spine with injuries to his cervical vertebrae. For two days the doctors have been trying to reduce the sedation to gradually wake him up. Meanwhile, the investigations have been going on for a week: the investigators have acquired the images of the surveillance cameras. In a video, three boys can be seen looking out on the balcony of the Murazzi.

The bicycle ended up on Glorioso around one in the morning. He weighed about fifteen kilos. The prosecutor Livia Locci learned that shortly before the event a group of boys had been removed from the locale “The Beach”: after 23 minors cannot enter. This had caused an argument. The carabinieri are investigating to see if the fact has anything to do with the bike.

