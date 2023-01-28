Home Health Turin, the medical student hit by a bike thrown by the Murazzi
Health

Turin, the medical student hit by a bike thrown by the Murazzi

by admin
Turin, the medical student hit by a bike thrown by the Murazzi

Il last January 21st the medical student Glorious Mauro was in line to get into a nightclub near via Po a Torino. At that moment he was hit by a rental bicycle thrown from a balcony. The 24 years old originally from Palermo is in a resuscitation department at Cto: he is in a pharmacological coma. He has severe trauma to his spine with injuries to his cervical vertebrae. For two days the doctors have been trying to reduce the sedation to gradually wake him up. Meanwhile, the investigations have been going on for a week: the investigators have acquired the images of the surveillance cameras. In a video, three boys can be seen looking out on the balcony of the Murazzi.

The bicycle ended up on Glorioso around one in the morning. He weighed about fifteen kilos. The prosecutor Livia Locci learned that shortly before the event a group of boys had been removed from the locale “The Beach”: after 23 minors cannot enter. This had caused an argument. The carabinieri are investigating to see if the fact has anything to do with the bike.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  new drugs and advice after 50 iO Woman

You may also like

Cospito case, the Cassation anticipates the hearing to...

Appeal of psychology for the need for resources...

Covid, Kraken variant is no more serious than...

The Polisportivo Monti alla Cava project consists of...

Italy avoids the China effect for now and...

Erectile dysfunction and heart drugs: there may be...

The doctor advises how to cure varicose veins

Private healthcare in the Northeast, a 1.7 billion...

Tycoon Big Tech pays $2 million a year...

How to get back in shape with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy