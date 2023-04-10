He wanted to cross the Po for a bet. Or perhaps for astunt“, as the investigators say. It is for this movement that an eighteen year old of Moroccan origins, Oussama Cherkaoui, drowned in the river in the center of Turin. “Do you want to see that I can swim across the river?” the young man would have ventured on the night of the Easter eve. His body was recovered this morning near the spot where he disappeared.

Oussama Ckerkaoui dived on Saturday night, around one o’clock. He was ai Murazzi, along Po Diaz, in the company of two friends, also of foreign origin, when he launched the challenge. He had taken off his shoes and jacket, with his wallet and documents inside, and had thrown himself into the cold waters of the river disappearing. His friends, not seeing him anymore, had raised the alarm and the searches by the fire brigade had started. The carabinieri are also on the spot.

The searches, also carried out with the aid of a drone and a helicopter, had given negative results. The boy’s friends had told the soldiers of the weapon about the bet. This morning, around eleven o’clock, at the bridge Victor Emmanuel I, a few meters from where the 18-year-old had dived, the divers fished out the body. A point where the water, despite the drought, is still high.

Oussama had come of age on March 1 last year. He was a guest of the social cooperative ‘Children’s Defense Onlus‘, in the headquarters in Strada Valpiana 31, on the Turin pre-hill, which deals with adolescents who experience situations of fragility, such as that of underage migrants who arrive in Italy unaccompanied. Some educators were on site this morning, while the scientific police proceeded with the findings of the case. Five of them, next to that cloth that covered Oussama’s body from the gazes of onlookers and tourists who photographed from the balcony of Lungo Diaz, some even taking selfies. “We are shocked, try to understand,” the educators said in tears. On the bank of the Po also an official of the Consulate of Moroccowhich took the data of the young man, on whose body an autopsy will be ordered to ascertain the causes of death on which the police are investigating.

Oussama is not the only case of drowning at the Murazzi del Po in Turin. He drowned in the same spot in 1997 Abdellah Doumi, who had been attacked and ended up in the water. To keep him from going back to shore, his attackers had thrown bottles, cans and even a vacuum cleaner at him. In August 2020 another victim: a young man had dived to cool off. He, like Oussama, never returned to shore.