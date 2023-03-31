Home Health Turkey ratifies Finland’s accession to NATO
Health

Turkey ratifies Finland’s accession to NATO

by admin

The Parliament of Türkiye ratified the accession protocols of the Finland at the Nato. This was announced by the Anadolu agency. After the Hungarian Parliament had approved the entry of the Helsinkithe Türkiye thus becoming the last member country to give the go-ahead for Finland to join the Atlantic Alliance. Ankara however, it has not yet approved Stockholm’s accession and is asking Sweden to extradite militants believed to be terrorists in order to start the ratification process.

Go ahead unanimously After a brief debate, during which they acknowledged Finland’s “legitimate security concerns”, Turkish deputies voted unanimously of the 276 present to allow the Nordic country to join the Atlantic Alliance.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the lifting of the veto, receiving Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara, a decision immediately welcomed by the Atlantic Alliance. The Turkish parliamentary committee for foreign affairs approved the membership last week. Now Finland only needs to send its “instruments of ratification” to Washington, where the Alliance treaty is kept.

Stoltenberg: “Turkish ratification of Finland makes NATO safer” The comment of NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg was immediate, who wrote on Twitter: “I welcome the vote of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to complete the ratification of Finland’s membership. This will make the whole NATO family more stronger and safer”.

See also  Combining dungeon and 3D shooting barrage, Uncle Sam's new work "Heavy Arms: Torment of Mind" is on Steam | T Kebang

You may also like

Eye drops based on artificial tears, United States...

Carmela, OSS: “When will we Social Health Operators...

Fertilize the lawn properly: this is how it...

Formula 1 | New fund for Ferrari in...

Benjamin Rohrer is the new head of ABDA’s...

Live: Donald Trump indicted for the story of...

Fibromyalgia and chronic pain: the benefits of Pilates

Theme of World Health Day 2023: Health for...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Leading the way with digital health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy