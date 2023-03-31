-afp The Parliament of Türkiye ratified the accession protocols of the Finland at the Nato. This was announced by the Anadolu agency. After the Hungarian Parliament had approved the entry of the Helsinkithe Türkiye thus becoming the last member country to give the go-ahead for Finland to join the Atlantic Alliance. Ankara however, it has not yet approved Stockholm’s accession and is asking Sweden to extradite militants believed to be terrorists in order to start the ratification process.

Go ahead unanimously After a brief debate, during which they acknowledged Finland’s “legitimate security concerns”, Turkish deputies voted unanimously of the 276 present to allow the Nordic country to join the Atlantic Alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the lifting of the veto, receiving Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara, a decision immediately welcomed by the Atlantic Alliance. The Turkish parliamentary committee for foreign affairs approved the membership last week. Now Finland only needs to send its “instruments of ratification” to Washington, where the Alliance treaty is kept.

Stoltenberg: “Turkish ratification of Finland makes NATO safer” The comment of NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg was immediate, who wrote on Twitter: “I welcome the vote of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to complete the ratification of Finland’s membership. This will make the whole NATO family more stronger and safer”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

