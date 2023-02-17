Home Health Turkey: save two young people after 11 days under the rubble
Turkey: save two young people after 11 days under the rubble

Turkey: save two young people after 11 days under the rubble

Two men aged 26 and 34 were pulled alive after 261 hours under the rubble of a private hospital in the Turkish city of Hatay. The Turkish media report it. Rescuers were working around the collapsed building when they heard a sound, possibly a voice, and dug in that direction. Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, one of the two men rescued, had taken his son to hospital the day before the quake, Anadolu said.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

