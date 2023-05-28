Home » Türkiye: Erdogan reconfirms himself as president with 52.1% of the preferences
Türkiye: Erdogan reconfirms himself as president with 52.1% of the preferences

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the presidential elections in Turkey, with 52.1% of the votes, against his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu who obtained 47.9% of the votes. This is stated by the data of the Turkish state TV Trt, not yet officially confirmed by the Turkish electoral council Ysk, with over 98% of ballots scrutinized. In this way, the Turkish leader secures power for another 5 years, until 2028, after having won all the direct elections for the renewal of the presidency in Turkey.

The turnout for the ballot in Turkey was over 85% of eligible voters according to data released by state television Trt, less than in the first round of the presidential elections when it was close to 90%.

Including the number of residents abroad, there are a total of over 64.1 million people entitled to vote and all Turkish citizens aged 18 or over can vote. During the first round, on May 14, the turnout was over 87% of those entitled, Erdogan came first with 49.5% of the votes, Kilicdaroglu obtained almost 45% of the votes while Sinan Ogan, politician right-wing nationalist who then decided to support the outgoing president in the runoff, finished third with just over 5% of the vote.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voted in the morning, together with his wife Emine, in the Uskudar district, on the Anatolian side of Istanbul. In an interview with state TV TRT after voting, he said that the conduct of today’s electoral operations is important “for the life of democracy”, since it is the first time that a ballot has been held in presidential elections in Turkey.

For his part, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the opposition parties who challenges Erdogan in today’s runoff, voted in Ankara. “I call on all citizens to go to the polls to free us from an authoritarian regime and for the arrival of freedom and democracy,” Kilicdaroglu said in a
press conference after voting.

