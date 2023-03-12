Turmeric is certainly a widely used ingredient in supplements, healthy recipes, cosmetic products and even purifying herbal teas. It has in fact become a must healthy in recent years. It is a spice, used to give color and flavor in many ways. It is also an excellent preservative and antibacterial. It must be said, however, even if it is very beneficial, it can still lead to very important side effects.

Turmeric alert: this is why you must not use it, be careful

This was confirmed by the French National Agency for Food Safety, which underlines how turmeric is toxic, especially for the liver. This, however, of course only if you exaggerate with the doses.

The French national agency has precisely underlined that we must not exaggerate with curcumin, used precisely for herbal teas or even for supplements. In fact, it can be a risk to our health. Curcumin is precisely the main molecule of turmeric, and it is this substance that does harm, especially to the liver.

Several mechanisms have associated these adverse effects with curcumin. The most frequent symptoms may be malaise, asthenia, digestive symptoms or liver disorders. It should be clarified that these symptoms are not related to the fact that it is consumed raw, but to turmeric itself.



However, the supplements have a composition that does not exceed the indicated doses, i.e. 180 mg per day for an adult weighing 60 kg. Turmeric is an ancient spice that is obtained from the homonymous plant to which many beneficial virtues are attributed. In fact, it has many properties including the antioxidant one that stops cellular aging.

It is also an excellent anti-inflammatory, mainly used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. It is also considered a purifying and slimming spice, because it acts on the liver and detoxifies it, reducing blood cholesterol and stimulating thermogenesis on adipose tissues, thus helping fat burning. It is also used for those suffering from high blood pressure as it strengthens the tissues that line the blood vessels.