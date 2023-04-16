Turmeric for Autoimmune Diseases: For Natural Relief

Which autoimmune diseases have been studied?

Autoimmune diseases are diseases in which the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues. This can happen, for example, due to an overstimulated immune system to internal or external factors. The symptoms vary greatly depending on the disease and the organs affected ( 1 ). For more information and tips, see our article Treating Autoimmune Diseases Naturally.

The following autoimmune diseases were examined in the studies on the effects of turmeric: systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Behçet’s disease, Takayasu’s arteritis (inflammatory disease of the aorta), psoriasis, psoriasis (oral lichen planus), Bechterew’s disease (ankylosing spondylitis), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (1) (although the latter two are no longer counted as autoimmune diseases – see inflammatory bowel diseases).

The classic treatment of autoimmune diseases

To date, the therapy of autoimmune diseases is very difficult. Classic treatment uses so-called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory drugs that inhibit the body’s ability to defend itself against invaders such as cancer cells (1).

Now, thanks to new studies, the effect of turmeric or curcumin (the active ingredient complex from turmeric) in the treatment of autoimmune diseases has also been researched.

Turmeric – a popular medicinal plant

Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is a yellow root that has antioxidant, detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties. It is particularly popular in Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, but has also attracted a great deal of attention in Western naturopathy in recent years. You can find out exactly how turmeric works in our article Turmeric: Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory.

Some studies show that turmeric, or curcumin, has beneficial properties — such as reducing free radicals or inhibiting inflammation (1). As a result, the root or extracts from it can almost replace medication for some diseases. We report about it here: Can curcumin replace medication?

How does curcumin work in autoimmune diseases?

Curcumin may help with autoimmune diseases because the substance has the ability to regulate the immune system and inhibit inflammation. Because curcumin can have a positive effect on inflammatory factors and inflammatory cells and regulate their activity. In addition, various studies suggest that curcumin reduces the production of antibodies and could therefore halt the progression of the disease.

Curcumin is effective in these autoimmune diseases

With the help of various studies, positive effects of curcumin use have been found in the autoimmune diseases psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Blood analyzes and laboratory results showed clear differences between patients who had taken curcumin and those who had not received it. For example, the curcumin patients had a lower level of free radicals and a lower inflammatory parameter CRP.

As a result, according to the researchers, curcumin can also be integrated into the therapy of these autoimmune diseases in the future, as it can lead to an improvement in the diseases.

Which autoimmune diseases does curcumin not work on?

However, no differences in the use of curcumin were found in the autoimmune disease oral lichen planus, so curcumin is unlikely to be used in future treatments for this disease.

For the other autoimmune diseases investigated – systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis (MS), Behçet’s disease, Takayasu’s arteritis, Bechterew’s disease (ankylosing spondylitis) and Crohn’s disease – the results were not meaningful enough, so that further studies will be carried out in the future need to be done to find out how turmeric or curcumin might also improve these diseases.

Curcumin in autoimmune diseases: dose and duration of use

The researched intake duration varied depending on the disease and the study. However, in summary, the studies in the treatment of psoriasis (psoriasis) lasted an average of 12 to 16 weeks, in ulcerative colitis 4 to 24 weeks and in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) 8 to 12 weeks.

Depending on the disease and the study, different doses of between 80 and 6000 mg per day of curcumin were used (accompanying the usual medication). For example, in one study on the treatment of ulcerative colitis, 2000 mg curcumin was taken daily for 24 weeks, while another study on the treatment of ulcerative colitis looked at taking 3000 mg curcumin daily for 4 weeks.

In the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, the different studies mostly examined 250 to 500 mg of curcumin daily for a period of 8 to 12 weeks.

In psoriasis, in one study, curcumin in the form of nanocurcumin (a curcumin preparation with increased bioavailability due to the small size of the curcumin particles) was taken at a dose of 3000 mg daily for 16 weeks, while another study with psoriasis patients took it of 60 mg curcumin daily for 12 weeks.

To our knowledge, nanocurcumin is not yet available as a dietary supplement; only other forms with higher bioavailability, e.g. B. mizellares Curcumin, which then contain smaller quantities. It might make sense to combine two curcumin supplements (micellar and normal) with turmeric as a spice.

However, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommends taking a maximum of 3 mg of curcumin per kilogram of body weight per day, since very large doses can lead to side effects such as diarrhea or nausea ( 2 ). With a body weight of 70 kg, this corresponds to approx. 210 mg of curcumin per day. However, authorities often recommend significantly lower doses than those that studies have shown to be actually effective.

Start with a small amount

It is best to start with a small dose, e.g. B. only half or even a quarter of the recommended daily dose and increase it depending on your personal well-being until you reach the amount recommended by the doctor or naturopath. In this way, overreactions can be largely avoided. You may also notice an effect at a lower dose and level off there.

You can also add more turmeric to your diet, although of course you can never achieve the high doses you would get from taking concentrated curcumin supplements. Nevertheless, turmeric dosages of 5 to 8 grams also show a certain healing effect. With our 7-Day Turmeric Cure, you can take a leisurely approach to using turmeric in higher doses with a variety of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Either the fresh root or turmeric powder is used as a spice.

During the cure you will learn how to season with relevant amounts of turmeric without over-seasoning the dish. The recipes of our turmeric cure provide up to 8 grams of turmeric throughout the day.

Autoimmune diseases: treatment with turmeric

Conclusion: If you suffer from an autoimmune disease, you can definitely use more turmeric in the kitchen. A try with concentrated curcumin preparations could also be worthwhile – especially for psoriasis (psoriasis), ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

In any case, talk to your doctor/alternative practitioner, who can help you to develop an individual treatment plan and also integrate other holistic measures.

It is also important to note that curcumin is not a medicine and under no circumstances should you simply substitute it for your medication. Of course, it is possible that thanks to an accompanying naturopathic approach, your values ​​will improve so much that your doctor will discuss reducing or even discontinuing some medications with you.