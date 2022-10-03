Turmeric is one of the oldest spices in the world, capable of bringing many benefits to our body. Let’s see in detail what its beneficial properties are, one by one.

That of spices in food, it is a culinary world apart and one of the oldest and most fascinating in existencealso because its roots go back to a very distant past.

But not only that, because even if not everyone knows it, spices have many beneficial properties for our body, and for this reason over time they have returned to the diet. of many types of diets around the world. Curcuma, also in Italy has quickly become fundamental thanks to a Milanese dish well known in the world.

One of the best known, for example, is turmeric, used a lot for example in Indian cuisine, and which always comes with a color between yellow and orange, it is a strong, penetrating and recognizable aroma.

Turmeric, an international spice

It is also known by the name of saffron and in our country it has depopulated thanks to the ancient recipe of Milanese rice, which has also made this spice known to our people, making it one of the most consumatAnd. Turmeric, as mentioned earlier, has many natural properties that help our body. In fact, its regular consumption within our diets is highly recommended as we are talking about a spice capable of playing a role as a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant for our body.

And indeed the consumption of saffron it is very often recommended for those suffering from chronic anti-inflammatory diseases. Its action in our body, when there is a regular consumption over time, allows us to bring our digestive system back into the right balance, also helping the liver.

Turmeric detoxifies the body: its properties

Turmeric succeeds in fact compared to other spices to deeply detoxify our body. As for its antioxidant effects, regular use of saffron in our diet also helps prevent aging. Another very little known feature is also that which relates to abdominal fat, that thanks to the intake of this spice, it can be reduced over time.

Its action, defined by the scientific world as immunostimulating, gradually succeeds in strengthening our body over time, protecting it at its best from the possible attack of new viruses and bacteria. Turmeric also offers a little help according to science to diabetes patients: it also helps to improve, albeit slightly, the resistance that a diabetic patient has towards insulin. In addition, turmeric supplements are also widely used by those suffering from celiac disease, ua disease that makes it impossible for our body to digest gluten.

Turmeric against Alzheimer’s and depression

Then there is a disease that has no physical or biological cause, but on which turmeric seems to have a significant impact. We’re talking about depression, a dark evil of the soul with which millions of Italians come to terms every year. Its regular intake, in fact, helps individuals to improve their mood on a daily basis.

Even for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, saffron seems to have undoubted positive effects: it has in fact been shown by science that turmeric is able to block the production of a protein called beta amyloid, thus slowing down the progressive degeneration of brain cells. which dramatically determines the onset of this disease.