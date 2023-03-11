Turmeric is a spice typical of Asian cuisine and in particular of the Indian subcontinent, where it is mainly used for make food tastier and tastier.

For some years it has also spread to Western tables, with great success, to the point that many people now consume it on a daily basis or almost every day. But what are the long-term effects of this type of consumption?

Here’s what happens to the body by taking a teaspoon of turmeric a day.

A teaspoon of turmeric a day: panacea or health risk?

Taking a teaspoon of turmeric a day is a consolidated habit in various areas of the world, and by now even in Italy it is starting to become an increasingly appreciated and sought-after food, both for its taste and the recipes that require it (such as The curry masala e il golden milkto mention the most famous), and for its beneficial properties.

Turmeric is obtained from the dried root of Curcuma Longa, a plant of the Zinziberaceae family (the same as zenero), which has a number of important properties, including:

Turmeric has also been shown to be effective in the treatment of hepatitis and inflammation in general. Some research would show them as well anticancer effects, against colitis, dental problems and diabetes mellitus.

We also note its positive effects with regard to:

• Prostate and colon cancer;

Its positive effects on digestive disorders are also noted, including gastroesophageal reflux (it is in fact one of the five roots recommended for those suffering from this disorder).

These beneficial effects are given above all by a component of turmeric, namely curcumin, which is available even in the form of supplements. And this is where things start to get a little more complicated.

Curcumin supplements: yes or no?

When a supplement for pharmacological use is made, what matters is that the substance in question can be absorbed by the body, so the amount of curcumin contained in a supplement is much higher than that which is found naturally in the spice.

For example, if 10 g of turmeric (the recommended dose) is usually consumed for food reasons, with 200 milligrams of curcumin, in a supplement, in a one gram tablet, there are 950 milligrams. Furthermore, the curcumin in this case is pure, and is not accompanied by the other active ingredients of the plant, so it has a more intense action.

Prolonged use of these supplements has caused some liver ailments, which prompted both the Italian and German health ministries to warn consumers with liver-related conditions:

“in case of impaired liver function, biliary or biliary tract stones, the use of the product is not recommended. If you are taking any medications, it is appropriate seek the opinion of the doctor”.

In any case, the complications disappeared as soon as the supplements were stopped and they had no long-term effects.

So, to answer the original question, taking turmeric every day can be extremely positive for our bodyprovided, however, that natural turmeric is meant, and that you do not exceed 10 grams per day.

As for curcumin supplements, however, they should only be taken under supervision and under a doctor’s prescriptionunder certain circumstances. Prolonged use is therefore not recommended, which could lead to long-term side effects.

