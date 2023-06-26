Turned toe: what it is and how it can be treated

Pain and swelling near the big toe? These symptoms will let you know that there is a problem, let’s find out the remedies for this problem.

When you feel pain and see a red and very swollen big toe, then it means that you have a toe. This pathology can also affect the other toes and even those of the handsfor this reason it requires particular attention and, above all, the necessary care to avoid unwanted pain.

What favors this problem are the lesions present in the periungual area and the rubbing with footwear which facilitate the growth of pathogens. Below we find out what the twister is in detail and all the remedies useful for its cure. Treating this problem is important, so as always, consult a doctor who can help you with your recovery.

How to take care of the twister

Thumbnail is an inflammation that affects the nail area of ​​the fingers and toes. This pathology is associated with infections carried by bacteria such as staphylococcus, streptococcus, fungi and viruses. The barrier that the lesion presents is overcome by these pathogens until they infiltrate the underlying skin layers, carrying the infection under the skin. The symptoms are varied and are practically those typical of infections. These are redness and inflammation in the typical area of ​​the gyno, swelling and severe pain. There is also pus with the formation of abscesses, blisters and clear liquid.

What are the most common causes of the big toe twister – (tantasalute.it)

As for the causes, they can be traced back to contact with pathogens that penetrate the skin in different ways. Through cuts, scrapes and damaged cuticles, also including peeling and chemical burns that can damage the epidermis. The chronic forms, on the other hand, are given by diseases such as diabetes or immunodepressive pathologies. They can also occur if contact or lichen allergies are present. The diagnosis must be made by the doctor who will have to see the situation if it has not resolved after two days. If necessary may also withdraw fluid for tests which will help him to better understand which therapy to subject the patient to.

Treatment varies according to the pathogen found in the infection. Antibiotics are mainly used for bacteria, while antifungals are used against fungi, finally antivirals are used against viruses. Usually therapies see creams or ointments as the main products which have active ingredients useful against the disease. Or you can take drugs orally or intravenously. Washes and wraps can also be helpful.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

