Turnout in ballots and municipal elections

Even in the ballots, the turnout remains low. And it records a sharp decrease compared to the first round. Data from the interior ministry show that at 7.00 pm 27.65 percent of eligible voters voted in the municipal elections, against 36 in the session of 14 and 15 May. The polling stations are open in 41 Municipalities today, 28 May, until 11 pm and on 29 May until 7 am at 3 pm. As regards the capitals, there are seven cities in which the second round takes place: it is Ancona, Pisa, Siena, Massa, Vicenza, Toasts e Terni. All cities where the turnout, compared to the same time of the first shift, is in sharp decline.

Polls are also open in Sicily e in Sardinia for the first shift, whose turnout is counted separately. In Sicily, the lights are on CataniaSyracuse and Trapani.

Declining turnout in the seven capitals

At 19 in all the provincial capitals to vote there is a drop in turnout compared to the same time of the first round. To Ancona 29.66% voted (it was 34.82% in the first round); to Pisa 33.20% (36.21 in the first round); to Vicenza he 32.58% (36.11%); To Toasts he 24.46% (34.67%); To Massa he 27.61% (36.9%); To Siena he 30.67% (40.91%); To Terni il 23,11 (35,11%).

In Ancona they challenge each other Ida Simonella (which obtained 41.28% of the votes in the first round) of the centre-left and Daniele Silvetti (45.11%) of the centre-right. Pisa is disputed between Michael Conti (49.96%, centre-right) e Paolo Martinelli (41.12%, supported by the centre-left and also by the Cinquestelle). In Vicenza the challenge is between Giacomo Possamai (centre-left), which obtained 46.23% in the first round and Francis Rucco (centre-right), which stopped at 44.06%.

Sardinia

In Sardinia, at 7 pm, 36.8 percent of voters voted, against 45.9 in the previous consultation, in which, however, only one day was voted. In the province of Cagliari at 12 the turnout was 13.66 percent against 22.93 in the first round. I also drop to Nuoro (17.52% against 23.35) ea Sassari participation stopped at 18.92 (against 26.10). Flexion also a Oristano (17.1 against 23.43).

Sicily

Based on the data visible on the portal of the electoral service of the Regional Department of Local Autonomies and Public Administration, at 12 noon the voters of the 128 Municipalities called to the polls are 168,359, equal to 12.55% of those eligible. The percentages are low in the four provincial capitals: a Catania 11.13% is registered (-4.2% compared to the last consultations), a Trapani he 12.23% (-4.24%), has Ragusa 13.22% (-4.63%) ea Syracuse il 13,58% (-3,43%).

Tuscany

In Tuscany, in the six municipalities called to vote today for the ballot, the turnout is down at 7 pm compared to the same time of the first round: 28.92% of eligible voters went to the polls against 36.83% of 14 last May. Pisa recorded a 33.20% turnout against 36.21 two Sundays ago. TO Siena at 7 pm, 30.67 of those entitled to vote voted: in the first round the figure was 40.91%. TO Massa, the third provincial capital municipality to vote, the percentage of voters at 7 pm today is equal to 27.61% against 36.90% in the previous round. This is the turnout in the other three municipalities in the ballot: a Campi Bisenzio (Florence) 20.79% voted against 33.71% in the first round; to fish (Pistoia) 25.91% against 34.81; to Pietrasanta (Lucca) 29.02% against 36.77%.

Piedmont

At 12 it settles at 12.7%, at the 12 o’clock reading, theturnout at the polls in the two Piedmontese Municipalities in the ballot for mayor. The figure is slightly higher than the national average (12.03%). The sections involved are 41 out of a total of 1,595 throughout Italy.

A Flatnessin the province of Turin, 14.80% of eligible voters have so far voted (they were 15.38% in the first round) and New Ligurein the province of Alessandria, 11.50% (12.76%).

Lazio

In the Municipalities of Lazio involved in the ballots at 12, 12.22 percent voted against 14.18. Black jersey in the province of Latina, where at 12 the voters are 11.21 per cent compared to 12.83 in the first round. In the province of Roma 12.73 percent voted (against 14.33) and in whip participation was 13.84 (against 18.07).

Liguria

Data from the Ministry of the Interior shows that in Liguria at 12, 12.32 percent of eligible voters went to the polls: in the first round, there were 13.83% of voters at the same time. In the province of Genova 13.07% voted (against 13.41) and in that of Imperia 11.72% (against 14.15).