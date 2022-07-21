There’s really no shortage of great controller options for Xbox consoles, and if you still can’t find one you like and want to design your own, there are plenty of alternatives and the Xbox Design Lab.

Still, one of the better options is Turtle Beach’s Recon controller, and with that in mind, it’s easy to see why we’re pulling out of the upcoming React-R. It’s a brand new Xbox controller, also available for PC, for significantly less than $39.99 (versus $59.99 for React).It has almost all the bells and whistles and provides “Ergonomically shaped with textured handles, grips and triggers, two mappable quick action buttons on the back of the controller, and dual rumble motors in the handle”.

and also Controller options for “Game and Chat Volume Balance and Mic Mute,” giving gamers access to Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound settings” (This way, Superman Hearing works with any wired 3.5mm headphone), in an impressive package at this price point.

Check out a short teaser demo of React-R below, along with some pictures showing the two color options.