Florence, July 28, 2022 – Expanding the number of professionals who can be used in emergency rooms and evaluating an increase in the remuneration of additional productivity to incentivize staff to stay. These are the hypotheses being examined by the Tuscan council to address the emergency of the Goddess, who are increasingly in trouble. “We are studying an additional allowance for staff – explains the governor, Eugenio Giani – and we know that we will have to dedicate more funds to these structures because they are suffering. I had a meeting with the director of Asl Morello and the mayor Biffoni for Prato. . We will fill the void that was feared thanks to three internists. Yesterday I was in Pitigliano and the problem is the relationship between the emergency room and general medicine: we will reopen the ward in September. budget, when strictly necessary “. “We are aware of the difficulties – explains the councilor for Health, Simone Bezzini -. We are proceeding with the implementation of the resolution on early taking in charge and we have published the competitions for the emergency-urgency, whose applications can be presented until 22 August. Deu courses for ambulance doctors were also approved. Finally, we made proposals to the government on first aid. Given the political phase, we are considering including these measures in a regional law “. Meanwhile, the press conference on the daily activities of the ASL, scheduled for today, was canceled due to “new institutional commitments”. Lisa Ciardi Here Pisa. He gasps, wards at the end Pisa, 28 July 2022 – Air conditioning knocked out in buildings 30 (Medicine), 5 (Medicine II-IV), 10 (Cardiothoracic) 31 (Sub intensive) in Cisanello, explain the unions. A failure also reported by patients and relatives: “We are powerless”. But also a boom in Covid infections (yesterday there were 1,164 with the province of Pisa having the highest rate of …