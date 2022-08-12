Monkeypox vaccines on the way. And, at the same time, the Tuscany Region, awaiting the arrival of the first doses, is ready to organize the immunization campaign “as well as – they say through a note from the regional body – to carry out constant monitoring and take care of taking charge, of the care and management of the cases found to date “.

In Arezzo, as is known, only one case has been recorded to date, involving a 32-year-old hospitalized in San Donato last May 23 after having tested positive for the infection upon returning from a trip abroad.

“With the circular 35203 of August 4, the Ministry of Health – continues the note released by the Region – communicated the plan for the distribution of the first tranche of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine, provided by the European Commission, establishing to divide the doses available among the four regions with the highest number of cases “.

For Tuscany, which is not among these four, it is therefore necessary to wait for further distributions which should arrive by the end of August.

Who will have access to the vaccine?

The vaccines will be destined for the high-risk categories indicated in ministerial circular 35365 since, according to experts, “at the moment the mode of contagion and the speed of diffusion, as well as the effectiveness of non-pharmacological measures, exclude the need for a campaign mass vaccination “.

In this phase, therefore, the Region and health authorities, starting from the infectious disease facilities, will develop all the steps necessary to define methods of administration, in compliance with the appropriate measures to be adopted and waiting for the necessary doses of vaccine to be effectively available.