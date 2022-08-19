Listen to the audio version of the article

By now it was only a matter of time and perhaps it has little to do with bringing into play Stranger Things and other successful TV series. But overtaking is historic. For the first time in the United States, according to Nielsen’s findings, streaming TV – the digital one that passes via the Internet – has beaten cable TV. In July, Americans spent more time watching content from services such as Netflix, YouTube and Hbo Max than those offered by traditional TV. To be more precise, streaming would have captured 34.8% of the total time spent watching TV in July while cable TV would have captured 34.4%. The difference seems minimal but it isn’t. Compared to last year, Americans spent 22.6% more of their time on digital platforms, while hours on cable TV dropped by 8.9%. In some ways it is a story that repeats itself. Indeed a revenge. Streaming platforms have done to cable TV what cable TV did to traditional channels in the 1990s.

Netflix wins and sports collapse

The most popular platforms are Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube. In particular, the most popular is Netflix, which in July totaled 8 percent of total TV viewers and almost 18 billion minutes of views only for Stranger Things. Cable TV lost nearly 9 percentage points in one year, with the sport plummeting 15.4 percent. In fact, sporting events have recently begun to be streamed, such as on Disney’s Espn + or Friday’s baseball on Apple TV +. Sport broadcast on free-to-air TV dropped by 41 percent from June to July.

The signs of overtaking

That something was happening had long been clear to insiders. The new generations for at least two decades (even here with us) have almost stopped following traditional TV, the one with the remote control, preferring first new screens such as smartphones and PCs and new formats such as TV series or YouTube videos. . The change in the demand for content by young people has generated greater investments in streaming platforms and therefore higher quality TV series and shows. The combination of these two macro-changes generated the overtaking noted today by Nielsen. Which, however, had also been anticipated in part by Hollywood. In the last Academy Awards ceremony that took place in March this year, a new victory was confirmed for the “new” streaming giants on Hollywood. After Netflix’s boom in nominations this year, the most coveted Oscar was awarded Coda, the sign language film that, after debuting last year at the Sundance Festival, was released on the Apple + streaming platform. Even on a symbolic level it marks a before and an after.

For Europe and Italy is it just a matter of time?

In Italy, where we do not have cable TV, we have been able to count on satellite for twenty years with Sky’s offer. Unlike cable TV, the satellite offering is trying to absorb the offering of streaming platforms. As happened for Netflix and today with Dazn for football. Much will depend, as we are seeing, on the state of broadband in Italy. And also from the ability of digital actors to provide services without interruption. Any reference to the Salernitana-Roma championship match is clearly wanted.