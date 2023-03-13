Yesterday evening, Sunday 12 March 2023, the fiction on Rai1 remain with me it won 3,696,000 spectators equal to a 20.7% share. On Canale 5 – from 21.22 to 0.27 – The Show of Records it obtained an average audience of 2,296,000 spectators equal to a 14.6% share. On Rai2 NCIS Los Angeles it gathered 893,000 spectators with 4.4%. Following Blue Bloods it involved 836,000 spectators with 4.3%. On Italia1, preceded by a presentation broadcast from 20.27 to 20.52 (818,000 – 4.1%), Hyenas present Inside it entertained 997,000 spectators with a 5.8% share. On Rai3 preceded by a presentation (1,566,000 – 8.1%), What’s the weather like gathered 2,445,000 spectators (12.1%) in front of the video while – from 10.24 pm to 12.16 am – Che tempo che fa – The Table got 1,548,000 viewers (11%). On Network4 White area it was watched by 461,000 spectators with a 3.2% share. On A7 It’s not the Arena it involved 753,000 spectators with 5.2%. On Tv8 Coda – The Signs of the Heart it was followed by 425,000 spectators with a 2.2% share. On the Nine Wife change scores 228,000 spectators with 1.2% (second episode in rerun: 164,000 – 1.4%). On the 20th 300 convinced 324,000 spectators with 1.7%. About Irises In Darkness – In the darkness it got 430,000 spectators with 2.2%.

On Rai Premium Such and Which Sanremo it involved 199,000 spectators with 1.2%. His Top Crime Colombo scores 355,000 spectators with 1.8%.

You listen to TV Access Prime Time

Amadeus a 4,9 mln.

Su Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return gathered 4,879,000 spectators with 24.1%. On Channel 5 Very thin Sprint it got 3,191,000 spectators with 15.8%. On Network 4 Upstream it gathered 831,000 spectators (4.2%), in the first part, and 639,000 spectators (3.2%), in the second part. On A7 In Onda it gathered 865,000 spectators with 4.3%. On Tv8 Four Restaurants it involved 583,000 spectators equal to a 2.9% share. On the Nine Little Big Italy convinced 342,000 spectators with 1.7%.

Preseral

Shortened distances between The Legacy and the reply of Avanti un Altro.

Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 achieved an average audience of 3,020,000 viewers (20.8%) while The legacy obtained 4,037,000 spectators (23.9%). On Channel 5 Next the First Story gathered 2,649,000 viewers (19.1%) while Next another garnered 3,495,000 viewers (21.2%). On Rai2 Ninetieth Minute marks 781,000 spectators with 5.8% while Ninetieth minute of extra time it gathers 729,000 spectators with 4.5%. S.W.A.T. it gathered 736,000 spectators with 3.9%. On Italy1 CSI totaled 517,000 viewers (2.9%). On Network 4 Love storm it captivated 686,000 spectators with 3.6%. On Rai3 the information of TGR scores 2,665,000 spectators with 15%. On A7 Young Hitler Part II attracted 211,000 spectators (1.4% share). On Tv8 Four Restaurants it involved 332,000 spectators with 2%. On the Nine Little Big Italy gathered 170,000 spectators with 1.1%.

Daytime Morning

Countries That Go… exceeds 20%.



On Rai1 preceded by a 30-minute presentation (266,000 – 14.1%), One Morning with the Family it convinced 667,000 spectators with 18.7% in the first part, and 1,442,000 spectators with 24.7% in the second part. Inside the TG1 of 8 it involved 1,188,000 spectators with 23.1%. Countries You Go… marks 1,294,000 spectators with 20.6%. In His Image it brought home an am of 1,483,000 spectators equal to a share of 19.9%. On Channel 5 TG5 front page scores 335,000 spectators with 13.9%. To follow the TG5 of 8 scores 1,069,000 spectators with 20%. The Lost Cities of the Bible it involved 569,000 spectators with 9.4%. To follow the Holy Mass it collects an audience of 942,000 viewers with a 14.5% share. On Rai2 Radio 2 Happy Family kept company with 283,000 viewers (4.4%). On Italy1 The Goldbergs scores 108,000, 137,000, 131.00 spectators with respectively 1.7%, 2.1% and 2% in the three episodes of airing. On Rai 3 Agora Weekend convinces 165,000 spectators with a 3% share. Mi Manda Rai3 gathered 303,000 spectators with 4.9%. Or Not Too got 184,000 viewers with 2.8% while Timeline scores 203,000 spectators with 3%. On Network 4 Vianello house involved 101,000 viewers (1.6%), in the first episode, and 172,000 viewers (2.7%), in the second episode. On A7 Omnibus it achieved an am of 138,000 spectators with a 5% share, in the News, and 178,000 spectators with 3.1% in the Debate. The Perfect Ingredient scores 66,000 viewers with 1%.

Daytime Noon

Green apple in decline.

His Rail1 the Holy Mass marks 1,526,000 spectators with 21%. L’Angelus garnered 2,201,000 viewers (24.8%). Green Line entertained 3,278,000 spectators with 26.3% (6-minute presentation: 2,499,000 – 24.2%). On Channel 5 The Stories of Melaverde it involved 896,000 spectators (12.9%) and 1,113,000 spectators (14.5%). Melaverde collects 1,807,000 with 17.8%. On Rai2 the TG Sport informed 328,000 viewers with 4.7%. Intercom Rai2 convinced 503,000 spectators with 5.2% (19-minute presentation: 337,000 spectators – 4.6%). On Italy1 Young Sheldon scores 140,000, 144,000, 201,000 viewers with 1.9% 1.9% and 2.2% in the three airing episodes. Sports Mediaset XXL recorded an am of 793,000 admissions with 5.6% (Magazine XXL: 656,000 – 4.6%). On Rai3 the TG3 of 12 records 570,000 spectators with a share of 6.3%. The right place scores 224,000 spectators with 1.6%. On Network4 On the side of the animals scores 310,000 spectators with 4.3% (presentation: 242,000 – 3.6%). Poirot he kept company with 278,000 spectators with 2.1%. On A7 The air that pulls the diary it gathered 115,000 spectators with a 1.1% share. On Rai Sport – from 12.26 to 13.29 – the Ski World Cup marks 386.0000 spectators and 3.1%.

Daytime Afternoon

Kilimanjaro at 10.6%.

Su Rai1 Sunday In it entertained 2,529,000 spectators equal to a share of 19.8%, in the first part from 14.15 to 15.29, 2,266,000 spectators equal to a share of 19.7%, in the second part from 15.34 to 16.38, and 1,939,000 spectators from 16.39 to 17.15 (presentation: 2,634,000 – 19%). After TG1 (1,855,000 – 17.2%), From Us… Freewheeling it gathered an average audience of 1,869,000 spectators equal to 15.7%. On Channel 5 Noah’s Ark it gathered 2,881,000 spectators with 19.9%. Friends of Maria De Filippi garnered 3,313,000 viewers (26.6%). Following very true it involved 2,638,000 spectators with 24.3%, in the first part, and 2,496,000 spectators with 20.5%, in the part called Giri di Valzer. On Rai2 The Provincial convinced 457,000 spectators equal to 3.5%. The Tyrrhenian-Adriatic of Cycling it gathered 565,000 spectators with 4.7%. Sunday Dribbling it involved 312,000 spectators (3%), in the first 10 minutes, 287,000 spectators (2.7%) with Salute, and 353,000 spectators (3.2%) from 16.54 to 18.03. On Italy1 Matrix Revolutions it gathers 335,000 spectators (2.9%). On Rai3 the appointment with i TGR it involved 2,222,000 spectators with 15.8%. Half an hour more got 1,046,000 spectators with 8.4% while Half an hour more The World to Come it got 830,000 spectators with 7.1%. Rebus got 781,000 viewers (7.3%). Preceded by a presentation (745,000 – 6.9%), Kilimanjaro A New Journey gathered 961,000 spectators with 8.4% while Kilimanjaro it gathered 1,371,000 spectators with 10.6%. On Network 4 TG4 – Sunday diary recorded 182,000 viewers with 1.6%. On A7 Handsome Honest Australian Emigrant Would Marry Compaesana Illibata captivated 228,000 spectators (2.1% share).

Second Evening

Low the first part of the Night of the Oscars on Tv8.

On Rai 1 Special Tg1 it gained an audience of 662,000 spectators equal to a share of 8.2%. On Channel 5 TG5 Night it entertained 486,000 spectators with a 9.9% share. On Rai2 Sports Sunday scores 557,000 spectators with 5.9% (presentation: 712,000 – 4.1%). On Italy1 Pressing marks a net 475,000 listeners with a 9.1% share. On Rai 3 TG3 World it is watched by 422,000 spectators (6.5%). On Network 4 Robbery in Stockholm (first part) is the choice of 112,000 spectators (3.2%). On Tv8 – from 11.14pm to 1.59am – the Night of the Oscars captivated 106,000 spectators with 1.5%.

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13.30 4.207.000 (29.1%)

Ore 20.00 4.595.000 (24%)

TG2

Ore 13.00 1.603.000 (11.7%)

Ore 20.30 1.223.000 (6.1%)

TG3

Ore 14.25 1.642.000 (12.4%)

Ore 19.00 2.023.000 (12.9%)

TG5

Ore 13.00 3.106.000 (22.7%)

Ore 20.00 4.208.000 (21.8%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12.25 1.010.000 (8.9%)

Ore 18.30 473.000 (3.6%)

TG4

Ore 12.00 290.000 (3.2%)

Ore 18.55 562.000 (3.5%)

TGLA7

Ore 13.30 371.000 (2.6%)

Ore 20.00 863.000 (4.5%)

Auditel data by bands (share %)

RAI 1 20.17 21.46 21.46 24.18 18.51 21.29 21.65 15.19

RAI 2 4.73 1.91 4.44 6.41 3.83 4.56 4.78 5.13

RAI 3 8.26 2.56 3.75 6.2 7.41 11.14 11.82 9.65

RAI SPEC 6.48 9.71 9.83 6.35 6.68 4.84 4.8 6.81

RAI 39.64 35.64 39.48 43.14 36.43 41.83 43.05 36.78

CHANNEL 5 18.43 16.25 12.83 22.24 25.52 20.84 15.12 13.55

ITALIA 1 4.15 2.47 2.05 4.61 2.75 2.84 5.3 7.01

NETWORK 4 2.84 0.62 3.05 2.14 2.39 3.68 3.26 3.23

MED SPEC 11.43 14.41 15.01 8.63 9.32 10.26 11.87 12.76

AVERAGESET 36.85 33.74 32.95 37.61 39.98 37.61 35.55 36.55

LA+LA7D 3.56 4.24 1.97 1.8 3.3 2.83 4.29 6.63

SATELLITE 14.13 17.4 16.82 12.72 14.62 12.45 11.77 15.25

TERRESTRIAL 5.82 8.98 8.78 4.74 5.66 5.28 5.33 4.78

OTHER NETWORKS 19.96 26.38 25.6 17.45 20.28 17.73 17.1 20.03