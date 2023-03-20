Yesterday evening, Sunday 19 March 2023, on Rai1 remain with me it won 3,243,000 spectators equal to a 19% share. On Channel 5 The Show of Records it gathered 2,168,000 spectators with a share of 13.8%. On Rai2 Blue Bloods it involved 792,000 spectators (4.1%). On Italy1 Hyenas present: Inside is chosen by 945,000 spectators equal to 5.4% (preview to 811,000 and 4.3%). On Rai3 What’s the weather like glued 2,216,000 spectators in front of the video, equal to 11.4% e Che tempo che fa – The Table 1,419,000 spectators equal to 10% (presentation to 1,581,000 and 8.4%). On Network4 White area totals an am of 498,000 spectators (3.6%). On A7 It’s not the Arena recorded 706,000 viewers equal to 5%. On Tv8 the deferred broadcast of GP d’Arabia Saudita of Formula 1 marks 1,272,000 spectators (6.9%). On the Nine Wife change it is followed by 172,000 spectators (1.2%). On the 20th 300: the dawn of an empire signs 414,000 spectators with 2.2%. On Rai4 A perfect escape reaches 239,000 spectators and 1.3%.

Access Prime Time

Su Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return entertains 4,231,000 spectators (21.9%). On Channel 5 Very thin Sprint records 2,833,000 spectators with 14.7%. On Italy1 N.C.I.S. paste in front of video .000 viewers (%). On Network4 Upstream attracted 775,000 listeners (4.1%) in the first part and 631,000 spectators (3.3%) in the second part. On A7 In Onda initials 799,000 spectators (4.1%). On the Nine Little Big Italy signs 412,000 spectators (2.1%).

Preseral

Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 is seen by 2,967,000 spectators with 19.9%, while The legacy from 4,105,000 spectators with 24.2%. On Channel 5 Forward the First! Story entertained 2,030,000 spectators (14.3%), while Forward Another! Story 3,142,000 spectators (18.9%). On Rai2 90° Minutes gathered 696,000 spectators (4.9%) in the first part and 587,000 spectators (3.5%) in the second part called Tempi Supplementari, while S.W.A.T. reaches 550,000 spectators (3%). On Italy1 N.C.I.S. it gathers 638,000 spectators (3.6%). On Rai3 Regional news informs 2,530,000 spectators equal to 14.4%. On Network4 Love storm affects 611,000 spectators (3.2%). On A7 Once upon a time in the twentieth century is seen by 150,000 viewers (1%). On Tv8 Tv8 Sport reaches 266,000 spectators and 1.5%. On the Nine the Italian championship of Basketball scores 158,000 viewers with 1%. On SkySport, from 18, the live broadcast of GP d’Arabia Saudita of Formula 1 totals 1,275,000 spectators (8.9%).

Daytime Morning

Su Rai1 One morning with the family it is seen by 248,000 spectators (13.9%) in the presentation, 596,000 spectators (18%) in the first part and 1,417,000 spectators (23.1%) in the second part; in between the Tg1 of 8 to 1,122,000 spectators and 22.3%. Following Countries you go affects 1,293,000 spectators (20.7%) e In His Image, from 10:30 to 12:15, gets 1,278,000 spectators (18.1%). On Channel 5 Tg5 front page informed 380,000 viewers equal to 16.9% e Tg5 Morning 1,187,000 spectators equal to 22.5%. Following The mysteries of the holy sepulchre affects 743,000 spectators equal to 11.5% and the Holy Mass 1,073,000 spectators equal to 17.1%. On Rai2 Radio2 Happy Family it is watched by 223,000 spectators (3.5%). On Italy1 The Goldbergs gets an audience of 135,000 viewers (2.1%) in the first episode, 134,000 viewers (2.2%) in the second episode and 165,000 viewers (2.5%) in the third episode. On Rai3 Agora Weekend convinces 202,000 spectators equal to 3.5%. Following Raitre sent me affects 249,000 spectators equal to 3.9% (presentation to 201,000 and 3.1%), Or even no 148,000 spectators equal to 2.3% e Timeline 116,000 spectators equal to 1.8%. On Network4 Vianello house it gathered 164,000 spectators with 2.7%. On A7 Omnibus achieves an am of 168,000 spectators (3.4%), while The Perfect Ingredient conquers 82,000 spectators (1.3%).

Daytime Noon

On Rai1, within A Sua Immagine, the Holy Mass gathers 1,473,000 spectators with 20.6% and theAngelus 1,971,000 spectators with 21.9%, while Green Line is the choice of 2,823,000 spectators with 23.5% (presentation to 2,030,000 and 20.4%). On Canale5, in rerun, The Stories of Melaverde reaches 957,000 spectators (14.1%) in the first part and 1,094,000 spectators (14.5%) in the second part, while Melaverde to 1,952,000 spectators (19.3%). On Rai2, later Tg Sport to 305,000 spectators and 4.5%, Intercom Rai 2 conquers 577,000 spectators equal to 6% (presentation to 349,000 and 4.8%). On Italia1 the first episode of Young Sheldon it is chosen by 184,000 viewers (2.6%), the second episode by 179,000 viewers (2.4%) and the third episode by 225,000 viewers (2.5%). To follow, after Open Studio, Sports Mediaset XXL reaches 764,000 spectators (5.7%) and 653,000 spectators (4.7%) in the final 9-minute part called Magazine. On Rai3 the Tg3 of 12 reaches 515,000 spectators (5.7%) and, after the appointments with the news, The right place it is followed by 212,000 spectators (1.6%). On Network4 On the side of the animalsafter the presentation to 224,000 viewers (3.5%), it was followed by 310,000 viewers (4.4%) and, after the news, Poirot: Bodies in the Sun conquers 290,000 spectators (2.3%). On A7 La7 Doc – City in danger: Venice totals 100,000 spectators (1.4%) e The Air That Blows – The Diary 132,000 spectators (1.2%).

Daytime Afternoon

Su Rai1 Sunday In was accompanied by 2,698,000 spectators with 22.1% in the first part, 2,428,000 spectators with 21.4% in the second part and 2,400,000 spectators with 21.5% in the third part (presentation to 2,439,000 and 18.5%) . Following From Us… Freewheeling entertains 1,975,000 spectators with 15.9%. On Canale5, later Noah’s Ark to 2,486,000 viewers (18.1%), Beautiful paste in front of the video 2,080,000 viewers (16.1%) e Bitter land 2,402,000 spectators (20.7%), while very true it reaches 2,002,000 spectators (18%) in the first part and 2,115,000 spectators (16.2%) in the second part called Giri di Valzer. On Rai2 The Provincial totals 660,000 spectators equal to 5.2% e I would like to tell you Che 328,000 spectators equal to 2.8%. Following Sunday Dribbling it affects 215,000 spectators equal to 1.9% in the first part, 267,000 spectators equal to 2.4% in the second part and 418,000 spectators equal to 3.7% in the third part. On Italy1 E-Planet garnered 559,000 viewers (4.3%). Following Smart Agent – ​​Total mess signs 467,000 spectators (4%), while Two men and a half reaches 301,000 viewers (2.7%) in the first episode, 290,000 viewers (2.6%) in the second episode and 315,000 viewers (2.5%) in the third episode. On Rai3 Regional news informs 1,933,000 spectators (14.6%). To follow, after the news, Half an hour more is followed by 1,028,000 spectators (8.7%) and Half an Hour More – The World to Come by 690,000 spectators (6.2%), while Rebus gets 709,000 viewers (6.4%) e Kilimanjaro 725,000 viewers (6.7%) in the presentation, 884,000 viewers (7.6%) in the first part and 1,177,000 viewers (8.7%) in the second part. On Network4 Hamburg District 21 affects 223,000 spectators with 1.9%, while Tg4 – Sunday diary it is seen by 228,000 spectators with 2%. Following Dynastes – The Adventure of a Lifetime reaches 222,000 spectators with 2% e God’s gunslinger to 473,000 spectators with 3.8%. On A7 Uozzap! entertains 239,000 spectators (1.8%), while Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds it reaches 171,000 spectators (1.5%) in the first part and 214,000 spectators (1.9%) in the second part.

Second Evening

Su Rai1 Special Tg1 it is followed by 365,000 spectators with a share of 4.8%. On Channel 5 Tg5 Night totaled 550,000 spectators (10.1%). On Rai2 Sports Sunday is the choice of 717,000 spectators equal to 8% (presentation to 814,000 and 5%). On Italy1 Pressing it is seen by 453,000 spectators with 6.9% in the first part of Highlights and 287,000 with 8.9% in the second part. On Rai3 Tg3 World affects 459,000 spectators with 6.6%. On Network4 Army of the Twelve Monkeys was picked by 102,000 viewers (3.1%). On A7 TgLa7 Night informs 220,000 viewers (5.3%).

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13:30 4.013.000 (29.2%)

Ore 20:00 4.241.000 (22.6%)

TG2

Ore 13:00 1.634.000 (12.5%)

Ore 20:30 1.097.000 (5.7%)

TG3

Ore 14:15 1.480.000 (11.5%)

Ore 19:00 1.910.000 (11.9%)

TG5

Ore 13:00 2.832.000 (21.4%)

Ore 20:00 3.864.000 (20.4%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12:25 950.000 (8.6%)

Ore 18:30 607.000 (4.4%)

TG4

Ore 11:55 256.000 (2.8%)

Ore 18:55 518.000 (3.2%)

TGLA7

Ore 13:30 456.000 (3.3%)

Ore 20:00 802.000 (4.2%)

TV ratings by auditel bands (share %)

RAI 1 19.52 20.96 20.66 23.44 20.16 20.79 19.6 13.76

RAI 2 4.62 1.37 3.87 7.31 2.92 3.72 4.55 6.24

RAI 3 7.82 3.05 2.99 6.03 7.09 10.32 11.26 9.06

RAI SPEC 6.63 10.02 11.32 7.36 6.68 4.77 4.68 5.81

RAI 38.59 35.39 38.83 44.15 36.86 39.59 40.08 34.87

CHANNEL 5 16.52 19.3 14.29 18.77 19.52 18.11 14.1 13.06

ITALIA 1 4.25 1.94 2.38 5.16 3.48 3.43 5.26 5.98

NETWORK 4 2.93 1.27 3.22 2.21 2.64 3.3 3.32 3.71

MED SPEC 11.56 11.96 14.11 9.1 10.76 9.94 11.77 13.31

AVERAGESET 35.26 34.47 34 35.23 36.4 34.77 34.46 36.05

LA7+LA7D 3.32 4.01 1.93 2.24 2.5 2.31 4.4 6.24

SATELLITE 16.42 17.54 16.87 12.55 16.53 18.22 15.48 17.09

TERRESTRIAL 6.41 8.59 8.36 5.83 7.71 5.1 5.58 5.75

OTHER NETWORKS 22.83 26.13 25.23 18.38 24.24 23.32 21.06 22.84