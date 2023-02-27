Yesterday evening, Sunday 26 February 2023, on Rai1 remain with me it won 3,830,000 spectators equal to a 20.9% share. On Channel 5 The Show of Records it gathered 2,376,000 spectators with a share of 14.3%. On Rai2 N.C.I.S. Los Angeles it affected 817,000 spectators (3.9%), while Blue Bloods 701,000 viewers (3.5%). On Italy1 Red 2 is chosen by 1,028,000 spectators (5.4%). On Rai3 What’s the weather likein from 20:34 to 22:12, glued 2,698,000 spectators in front of the video, equal to 12.9% and Che tempo che fa – The Table, from 22:15 to 00:03, 1,673,000 spectators equal to 10.6% (presentation at .000 and %). On Network4 White area totals an am of 512,000 spectators (3.5%). On A7 It’s not the Arena it recorded 1,034,000 spectators equal to 7.2%. On Tv8 4 Hotel scores 497,000 spectators (2.9%). On the Nine I feel the Earth Spin in rerun it is followed by 236,000 spectators (1.3%). On the 20th Whiteout – White Nightmare reaches 417,000 spectators and 2.1%. On Rai4 Outback signs 365,000 spectators (1.8%).

Access Prime Time

Su Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return entertains 4,891,000 spectators (23.3%). On Channel 5 Very thin Sprint it records 3,470,000 spectators with 16.6%. On Italy1 N.C.I.S. paste in front of the video 1,156,000 spectators (5.5%). On Network4 Upstream gathered 726,000 listeners (3.5%) in the first part and 690,000 spectators (3.3%) in the second part. On A7 In Onda initials 1,042,000 spectators (5%). On Tv8 4 Restaurants reaches 617,000 spectators equal to 3%. On the Nine Little Big Italy signs 367,000 spectators (1.8%).

Preseral

Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 is seen by 3,327,000 spectators with 20.7%, while The legacy from 4,553,000 spectators with 25%. On Channel 5 Forward the First! Story entertained 2,661,000 spectators (17%), while Forward Another! Story 3,411,000 spectators (19.1%). On Rai2 90° Minutes gathered 736,000 spectators (4.8%) in the first part and 583,000 spectators (3.3%) in the second part called Tempi Supplementari, while S.W.A.T. reaches 619,000 spectators (3.1%). On Italy1 C.S.I. it gathers 557,000 spectators (2.9%). On Rai3 Regional news informs 2,788,000 spectators equal to 14.8%. On Network4 Love storm affects 695,000 spectators (3.4%). On Tv8 4 Hotel initials 343,000 spectators (1.9%). On the Nine Cash or Trash – Who Offers More? marks 157,000 spectators with 0.8%.

Daytime Morning

Su Rai1 One morning with the family it is seen by 255,000 viewers (13.9%) in the presentation, 600,000 viewers (17.8%) in the first part and 1,794,000 viewers (26.5%) in the second part; in between the Tg1 of 8 to 1,200,000 spectators and 23.1%. Following Countries you go affects 1,724,000 spectators (21.8%) e In His Image, from 10:30 to 12:16, gets 1,642,000 spectators (18.1%). On Channel 5 Tg5 front page informed 318,000 spectators equal to 13.6% e Tg5 Morning 1,161,000 spectators equal to 21%. Following The Mystery of the Great Flood affects 723,000 spectators equal to 9.9% and the Holy Mass 1,125,000 spectators equal to 13.9%. On Rai2 Radio2 Happy Family is seen by 370,000 viewers (4.7%) e Tg2 Extraordinary Edition by 585,000 spectators (7.2%). On Italy1 A Mother as a Friend gets an audience of 102,000 viewers (1.4%) in the first episode, 234,000 viewers (3%) in the second episode and 234,000 viewers (2.8%) in the third episode. On Rai3 Agora Weekend convinces 178,000 spectators equal to 3%. Following Raitre sent me affects 376,000 spectators equal to 4.9%, Or even no 210,000 spectators equal to 2.6% e Timeline 174,000 spectators equal to 2.1%. On Network4 Vianello house garnered 202,000 viewers with 2.5% while presenting On the side of the animals signs 182,000 spectators with 2.2%. On A7 Omnibus achieves an am of 191,000 spectators (3.7%), while The Perfect Ingredient conquers 127,000 spectators (1.6%).

Daytime Noon

On Rai1, within A Sua Immagine, the Holy Mass gathers 1,869,000 spectators with 20.4% and theAngelus 2,562,000 spectators with 22.2%, while Green Line is the choice of 3,378,000 spectators with 23.1% (presentation to 2,622,000 and 20.8%). On Channel 5 The Stories of Melaverde reaches 1,134,000 spectators (13.2%) in the first part and 1,498,000 spectators (15.3%) in the second part, while Melaverde to 2,404,000 spectators (19%). On Rai2 i World Ski Championships they conquer 992,000 spectators equal to 8.5%. On Italia1 the fourth episode of A Mother as a Friend is chosen by 212,000 viewers (2%). To follow, after Open Studio, Sports Mediaset XXL reaches 636,000 viewers (4%) and 496,000 viewers (3.1%) in the final 12-minute Magazine part. On Rai3 the Tg3 of 12 is followed by 631,000 spectators (5.5%) and, after the appointments with the news, Geo is followed by 431,000 viewers (3%) and The right place by 208,000 spectators (1.3%). On Network4 On the side of the animals is followed by 349,000 spectators (3.9%) and, after the news, Poirot: The Labors of Hercule conquers 288,000 spectators (1.9%). On A7 Uozzap! totals 141,000 spectators (1.6%) e Once upon a time… the twentieth century 99,000 viewers (0.9%).

Daytime Afternoon

Su Rai1 Sunday In was accompanied by 3,618,000 spectators with 25% in the first part, 3,000,000 spectators with 22.1% in the second part and 2,652,000 spectators with 19.9% ​​in the short-lived third part (presentation to 3,177,000 and the 20.5%). Following From Us… Freewheeling entertains 2,207,000 spectators with 15.7%. On Canale5, later Noah’s Ark to 2,960,000 spectators (18.5%), Beautiful paste in front of the video 2,300,000 viewers (15.3%) e Bitter land 2,507,000 spectators (18%), while Verissimo presents Ciao Maurizio 2,818,000 spectators (21.1%) in the first part and 2,698,000 spectators (18.8%) in the second part. On Rai2 The Provincial reaches 612,000 spectators equal to 4.1% e I would like to tell you Che 356,000 spectators equal to 2.5%. Followed by the final Italian Super League Cup volleyball affects 458,000 spectators equal to 3.4%. On Italy1 E-Planet it garnered 613,000 viewers (4%). Following Ozzy – Brave Pup signs 439,000 spectators (3.1%), while A Mother as a Friend reaches 254,000 viewers (1.9%) in the first episode and 252,000 viewers (1.8%) in the second episode. On Rai3 Regional news informs 2,365,000 spectators (15.2%); Half an hour more is followed by 1,150,000 spectators (8.1%) and Half an Hour More – The World to Come by 968,000 spectators (7.1%), while Rebus gets 905,000 viewers (6.8%) e Kilimanjaro 940,000 viewers (7.1%) in the presentation, 1,200,000 viewers (8.7%) in the first part and 1,481,000 viewers (10%) in the second part. On Network4 Hamburg District 21 affects 334,000 spectators with 2.3%, while Tg4 – Sunday diary it is seen by 259,000 spectators with 1.9%. Following The men of the wild land reaches 475,000 spectators with 3.4%. On A7 Atlantis entertains 235,000 spectators (1.6%) in the first part and 374,000 spectators (2.8%) in the second part, while Sunflowers reaches 232,000 spectators (1.5%).

Second Evening

Su Rai1 Special Tg1 it is followed by 661,000 spectators with a share of 7.8%. On Channel 5 Tg5 Night totaled 695,000 viewers (12.6%). On Rai2 Sports Sunday is the choice of 470,000 spectators equal to 4.9% (presentation to 565,000 and 3.2%). On Italy1 Pressing it is seen by 408,000 spectators with 3.7% in the first part called Highlights and 349,000 spectators with 6.6% in the second part. On Rai3 Tg3 World affects 584,000 spectators with 7.3%. On Network4 With the eyes of the killer was chosen by 79,000 viewers (2.3%). On A7 TgLa7 Night informs 261,000 viewers (6.9%). On Tv8 The witness reaches 160,000 spectators (2.5%). On the Nine The Confession signs 115,000 spectators (1.4%) and 90,000 spectators (1.8%).

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13:30 4.673.000 (28.9%)

Ore 20:00 4.914.000 (24.3%)

TG2

Ore 13:00 1.925.000 (12.3%)

Ore 20:30 1.140.000 (5.5%)

TG3

Ore 14:15 1.697.000 (11.3%)

Ore 19:00 2.204.000 (12.9%)

TG5

Ore 13:00 3.717.000 (23.5%)

Ore 20:00 4.545.000 (22.3%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12:25 1.068.000 (7.8%)

Ore 18:30 726.000 (4.8%)

TG4

Ore 11:55 473.000 (4.1%)

Ore 18:55 612.000 (3.5%)

TGLA7

Ore 13:30 559.000 (3.5%)

Ore 20:00 945.000 (4.6%)

TV ratings by auditel bands (share %)

RAI 1 20.62 22.34 21.58 23.95 20.89 21.64 21.54 15.25

RAI 2 4.51 1.75 5.83 7.43 3.04 3.68 4.16 4.15

RAI 3 8.05 2.4 3.47 5.67 7.32 10.85 12.53 9.28

RAI SPEC 6.87 8.95 8.52 6.44 7.78 6.42 5.6 5.85

RAI 40.05 35.45 39.4 43.49 39.03 42.59 43.82 34.52

CHANNEL 5 16.8 17.01 12.92 18.83 19.49 19.47 15.17 13.88

ITALIA 1 3.75 1.45 2.49 4.22 2.4 3.14 5.19 5.42

NETWORK 4 2.88 1.44 2.98 2.16 2.38 3.4 2.97 3.8

MED SPEC 11.41 13.6 14.25 8.96 11.03 10.27 10.83 12.6

AVERAGESET 34.84 33.49 32.64 34.17 35.3 36.27 34.16 35.7

LA7+LA7D 3.95 4.22 2.06 1.94 3.38 2.54 5.34 8.97

SATELLITE 15.24 17.94 17.68 15.15 15.24 14.18 12.01 15.99

TERRESTRIAL 5.92 8.89 8.22 5.25 7.05 4.42 4.66 4.82

OTHER NETWORKS 21.16 26.83 25.91 20.4 22.29 18.59 16.67 20.81