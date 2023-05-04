TV listens | Wednesday 3 May 2023. Ulysses (2.9 million – 16.9%) wins on the wire. Light of Your Eyes 16.2% (2.82 million). With the ‘visionary’, upward challenge between VID (23.2%) and Afternoon 5 (19.1%)

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 3 May 2023, on Rai1 – from 21.37 to 23.55 – Ulysses – The Pleasure of Discovery, dedicated to the coronation of Charles III of the United Kingdom, involved 2,906,000 spectators equal to 16.9%. On Canale 5 – from 21.45 to 23.47 – the fourth episode of the fiction Light of Your Eyes 2 it gathered 2,823,000 spectators in front of the video, equal to a 16.2% share. On Rai2 Hearts and Crimes it involved 757,000 spectators equal to a 4% share. On Italy 1 Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearlentertained 1,176,000 spectators with 6.8%. On Rai3 Who has seen? gathered 1,836,000 spectators in front of the video, equal to a share of 10.8% (9-minute presentation: 1,214,000 – 5.9%). On Network4 Upstream it totals an am of 549,000 spectators with a 3.7% share. On A7 Atlantis recorded 426,000 spectators with a share of 3.1%. On Tv8 A-Team scores 407,000 spectators with 2.3%. On the Nine The hard truth it gathered 326,000 spectators with 1.8%. On the 20thThe Corruptor – Indagine a Chinatownit got 346,000 spectators with 1.8%. On Rai4 The House at the Bottom of the Lake records 312,000 spectators with 1.6%. About Irises The Man of the Day After it involved 405,000 spectators equal to 2.6%. On Rai Premium the replica de The best years scores 273,000 spectators with 1.5%.

You listen to TV Access Prime Time

Low Tonight Italy.

Su Rai1 Five minutes it involved 4,307,000 spectators with 22%. Following Your business it gathers 4,771,000 spectators with 23.2%. On Channel 5 Strip the News it records an average of 3,597,000 spectators with a share of 17.6%. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 977,000 viewers with 4.7%. On Italy1 NCIS recorded 1,161,000 spectators with 5.7%. On Rai3 The Horse and the Tower it gathers 1,237,000 spectators (6.2%). A Place in the Sun attracted 1,649,000 spectators (8%). On Network4 Italy tonight gathered 707,000 listeners (3.6%) in the first part, and 579,000 spectators (2.8%) in the second part. On A7 Half past eight it involved 1,453,000 spectators (7.1%). On Tv8 100% Italia it entertained 370,000 spectators with 1.8%. On the Nine Don’t Forget the Lyrics it gathered 517,000 spectators with 2.5%.

Preseral

The replication of Avanti un Altro over 20%.



Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 achieved an average audience of 2,791,000 viewers (24.7%) while The legacy gathered 3,807,000 spectators (26.6%). On Channel 5 Forward the First! Story marks 2,084,000 spectators (19.7%) while Forward Another! Story it involved 2,806,000 spectators (20.5%). On Rai2 Hawaii Five O it garnered 517,000 viewers (4%). The Rookie garnered 718,000 viewers (4.2%). On Italy1 Open Studio Mag it gathers 276,000 spectators with 2.3%. CSI got 458,000 viewers (2.8%). On Rai3 the news of TGR they gathered 2,034,000 spectators with 13.3%. Blob scores 830,000 spectators with 4.7%. The Joy of Music scores 868,000 spectators with 4.5%. On Network4 Love storm gathered 681,000 individuals to listen (3.8%). On A7 Lingo – The First Challenge garnered 167,000 viewers (1.6%) while Lingo – Words in Play it gathers 308,000 spectators (2.3%). On Tv8 Celebrity Chef it gathers 166,000 spectators with 1.1%. On the Nine the reply of Cash or Trash records 286,000 spectators with 1.9%.

Daytime Morning

The press review of TG1 at its lowest.

Su Rai1 TgUnoMattina Press Review gathered 219,000 spectators with 7.9%. The TG1 of 7 it got 359,000 viewers with 8.6%. TgUnoMattina gathered 604,000 spectators with 11.9%; inside the TG1 of 8 he informed 896,000 viewers with 18%. One morning says hello to 690,000 viewers with 15.4%. There first part of Italian Stories convinced 767,000 spectators with 17.6%. On Channel 5 TG5 front page informed 690,000 viewers with 20.2%. TG5 Morning informed 1,137,000 viewers with 23%. Following the appointment with Morning Five News it entertained 1,043,000 spectators with 22.7%, in the first part, and 994,000 spectators with 23% in the second part. On Rai 2 preceded by Viva Asiago 10 (158,000 – 4.7%) and by Viva Rai2! Glass Cams (259,000 – 6.8%), Long live Rai2! scores 813,000 spectators with 16.1%. …And long live the Videobox convinced 267,000 spectators (5.4%). Radio 2 Social Club it gathered 334,000 spectators with 7.3%. On Italia 1 the double episode of Chicago Fire gets an audience of 186,000 spectators (4.1%). Chicago PD it got 198,000 spectators with 4.4%. On Rai3 good morning Italy collects 394,000 spectators with 9.7% while TGR Good morning Region scores 478,000 spectators with 9.1%. After a presentation (296,000 – 6%), Agora convinces 287,000 spectators equal to 6.2% share (Agorà Extra: 255,000 – 5.8%). On Network 4 A Detective in Lane records an average of 79,000 spectators (1.8%). On A7 Omnibus it achieves an am of 90,000 spectators with 2.3%, in the News, and 154,000 spectators with 3.2%, in the Debate. Following Coffee Break informed 163,000 viewers equal to 3.7%.

Daytime Noon

Italian Stories over 18% with the second part.

His Rail1 the second part of Italian Stories gathered 958,000 spectators with 18.1%. It’s always noon got 1,686,000 spectators with 17%. On Channel 5 Forum reaches 1,593,000 viewers with 21.9%. On Rai2 Your facts it collects 500,000 spectators (8.5%) in the first part, and 934,000 spectators (10%) in the second part. On Italy 1 Chicago PD it got 283,000 spectators with 4.7%. After Cooked and Eaten – Chef’s Touch (257,000 – 3.1%) and Open Studio, Sport Mediaset got 597,000 viewers with 4.8% (Extra: 443,000 – 3.5%). On Rai3 after a presentation (197,000 – 4.5%), Elixir it gathers 276,000 spectators with 5.1%. To follow the TG3 of 12 got 827,000 viewers (10.3%). How many stories garnered 682,000 viewers (5.9%). Past and present it affected 502,000 spectators with 4%. On Network4 Hazzard captivated 102,000 spectators with 1.9%. After the news, the reply de The secret gathered 203,000 spectators with 2.1%. Murder, she wrote got 676,000 (5.5%). On A7 The Air that Blows it affects 286,000 spectators with a 5.1% share in the first part, and 349,000 spectators with 3.4% in the second part called ‘Today’.

Daytime Afternoon

Tv8 films are down.

On Rai1 after TG1 Economy (2,388,000 – 18.8%), Today is another day obtained 1,705,000 spectators with 16.4% (presentation: 1,626,000 – 13.3%). Ladies Paradise reached 1,709,000 spectators with 21%. After TG1 (1,598,000 – 21.4%), Live Life gathered 2,019,000 spectators with 23.2% (presentation from 17.09 to 17.23: 1,820,000 – 23.7%). On Channel 5 Beautiful it captivated 2,690,000 spectators with 21.3%. Bitter land it convinced 2,808,000 spectators with a 23.1% share. Following Men and women obtained 2,786,000 spectators with 27.3% (final: 2,225,000 – 25.4%). The daily streak of Amici it gathered 1,655,000 spectators with 20.5%. The daytime of Island of the Famous 17 marks 1,274,000 spectators with 16.4%. Another Tomorrow obtained an average audience of 1,188,000 spectators equal to a 15.6% share. Afternoon Five was accompanied by 1,659,000 spectators with 19.1% (Presentation from 17.25 to 17.36: 1,249,000 – 16.2%; Greetings: 1,661,000 – 17.4%). On Rai2after TG2 Medicine 33 (897,000 – 7.1%), Ore 14 it gathered 833,000 spectators with 7.3%. beautiful mom scores 486,000 spectators (5.8%). Candice Renoir it involved 236,000 spectators with 3%. On Italia1 the appointment with I Simpson garnered 417,000 viewers (3.3%) in the first episode, 561,000 viewers (4.6%) in the second episode, and 495,000 viewers (4.3%) in the third episode.I Griffin scores 291,000 spectators with 2.9%. NCIS New Orleans it involved 271,000 spectators with 3.1%, in the first episode, and 301,000 spectators with 3.9%, in the second episode. Person of Interest scores 239,000 spectators (2.8%). On Rai3 the appointment with the news of TGR it was followed by 2,046,000 spectators with 16.4%. Rai Parliament Question Time involved 302,000 spectators equal to 3.1%. Waiting… Geo it gathered 490,000 spectators with 6.4%. Geo recorded 789,000 viewers with 8.8%. On Network4 The Forum Desk it was followed by 640,000 spectators with 5.6%. TG4 Diary of the day it involved 403,000 spectators with 4.7%. On La7 preceded by a presentation (351,000 – 2.9%), Tagada it involved 293,000 spectators with 3.1% (Focus: 279,000 – 3.6%). On TV8the movie A Dangerous Friend marks 210,000 spectators with 1.8% while The Bay of Love gathered 153,000 spectators with 1.9%. Following The Comet of Lovers marks 139,000 spectators with 1.5%.

Second Evening

Fatigue Bar Stella after the 90th minute.

Su Rai1 Door to door it was followed by 760,000 spectators with a 12.4% share. Long live Rai 2! And a little Rai1 too it gathers 353,000 spectators with 11.2%. On Channel 5 X Style it totaled an average of 601,000 spectators equal to a share of 6.9%. On Rai2 Ninetieth Minute Special scores 689,000 spectators with 5.6%. Star bar scores 205,000 spectators with 4.1%. On Rai 3 the Tg3 Night Line scores 687,000 spectators with 9.9%. On Italy1 Pressing Speciale it is watched by 472,000 spectators (7.4%). On Network 4 On the side of the animals was chosen by 56,000 viewers with a 1.7% share (submission: 98,000 – 2%).

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13.30 3.283.000 (26.2%)

Ore 20.00 4.473.000 (24.6%)

TG2

Ore 13.00 1.792.000 (14.9%)

Ore 20.30 1.231.000 (6.1%)

TG3

Ore 14.25 1.446.000 (12%)

Ore 19.00 1.613.000 (12.7%)

TG5

Ore 13.00 2.888.000 (23.8%)

Ore 20.00 4.130.000 (22.3%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12.25 1.004.000 (10.1%)

Ore 18.30 375.000 (3.8%)

TG4

Ore 11.55 317.000 (4.2%)

Ore 18.55 494.000 (3.8%)

TGLA7

Ore 13.30 434.000 (3.5%)

Ore 20.00 1.129.000 (6.1%)

Auditel data by bands (share %)

RAI 1 18.7 12.97 16.97 18.33 20.47 24.34 19.7 15.9

RAI 2 5.82 10.4 7.04 9.34 5.41 3.82 4.79 4.66

RAI 3 8.06 7.56 5.55 8.63 4.81 9.39 8.44 10.26

RAI SPEC 6.43 6.65 7.49 4.85 7.18 6.1 6.48 6.6

RAI 39.01 37.58 37.06 41.15 37.88 43.65 39.4 37.42

CHANNEL 5 18.93 21.24 21.93 22.58 21.93 20.56 17.06 12.88

ITALIA 1 4.86 3.13 4.47 5.13 3.29 2.85 6.14 7.08

NETWORK 4 3.52 0.85 1.76 4.68 4.8 3.42 3.35 3.5

MED SPEC 10.85 10.78 12.01 8.54 9.55 8.4 10.51 13.99

AVERAGESET 38.16 36 40.18 40.93 39.56 35.23 37.06 37.46

LA7+LA7D 3.8 3.3 4.68 3.41 3.16 3.6 4.59 3.89

SATELLITE 13.36 14.54 12.67 9.64 14.8 12.42 13.25 15.34

TERRESTRIAL 5.66 8.58 5.41 4.86 4.61 5.1 5.7 5.89

OTHER NETWORKS 19.03 23.12 18.08 14.5 19.4 17.52 18.95 21.22