Fourteenth episode of Ready Easy Medicinethe transmission edited and conducted by Paolo Castignanibroadcast every Thursday live and in prime time at 21

We will talk about: from21.00 “Bronchiolitis, recognizing it and treating it” with the doctor Susanna DiValerioDirector of the Complex Operative Unit of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the breaking latest news hospital, who will especially explain to parents how to defend themselves from this rather frequent infection that affects very young children.

From 21.45 instead space for the most common skin symptom “Itching: Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment”. Guest in the studio, the doctor Biagio De VincentisHead of the Dermatology Clinic of the “Pierangeli” nursing home in breaking latest news, who will provide useful details of this symptom which can be attributed to numerous pathological and non-pathological conditions.

It will be in the newsroom Gigliola Edmondo; viewers can call the telephone numbers 0871 / 5873232 – 5873233 or write to the address [email protected] to interact directly with the specialists.