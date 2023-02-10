Home Health Tv programmes: at 9 pm Pronto Medicina Facile
Health

Tv programmes: at 9 pm Pronto Medicina Facile

by admin
Tv programmes: at 9 pm Pronto Medicina Facile

Published by Barbara Orsini
09/02/2023

Fourteenth episode of Ready Easy Medicinethe transmission edited and conducted by Paolo Castignanibroadcast every Thursday live and in prime time at 21

We will talk about: from21.00 “Bronchiolitis, recognizing it and treating it” with the doctor Susanna DiValerioDirector of the Complex Operative Unit of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the breaking latest news hospital, who will especially explain to parents how to defend themselves from this rather frequent infection that affects very young children.

From 21.45 instead space for the most common skin symptom “Itching: Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment”. Guest in the studio, the doctor Biagio De VincentisHead of the Dermatology Clinic of the “Pierangeli” nursing home in breaking latest news, who will provide useful details of this symptom which can be attributed to numerous pathological and non-pathological conditions.

It will be in the newsroom Gigliola Edmondo; viewers can call the telephone numbers 0871 / 5873232 – 5873233 or write to the address [email protected] to interact directly with the specialists.

See also  NZXT Releases CRFT "Mass Effect" Limited Edition PUCK Magnetic Headphone Holder | XFastest News

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

Food supplements: which ones do VIPs use?

New blood test for prostate cancer is 94%...

performed the first transplant of upper limbs and...

Who shouldn’t absolutely eat bresaola? “Attention”

On 13/2 epilepsy day, commitment to break the...

cyclone Maneskin, does Lazza move, does Grignani blaspheme?...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition of FEA in endocrinology...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

Asl, Maria Stella Adami is the new director...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy