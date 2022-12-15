In the ninth episode of Ready Easy Medicinethe transmission edited and conducted by Paolo Castignanibroadcast tonight at 21 we will talk about prevention of kidney disease and between Covid19 and Influenza

From 21.00 “Prevention of kidney disease” with the doctor Margaret Maccaronespecialist in Nephrology of the “Pierangeli” nursing home in breaking latest news who will highlight how important the kidneys are for our body and, in particular, how even these organs can suffer the effects of an incorrect lifestyle.

From 21.45 instead space for the very strict current events “Between Covid19 and Influenza” with the professor Justin ParrutiDirector of the Complex Operating Unit of Infectious Diseases of the breaking latest news hospital who will take stock of the situation on the pandemic trend combined with the growing number of cases of seasonal flu.

At the opening of the transmission there will be a link with Andrew Sciarretta, President of the “Progetto Noemi” Association to talk about the state of the art of the project for the construction of a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the breaking latest news hospital; an initiative that the Association is carrying out with the ASL of breaking latest news and the Abruzzo Region and which is supported by Pronto Medicina Facile.

It will be in the newsroom Gigliola Edmondo; viewers can call the telephone numbers 0871 / 5873232 – 5873233 or write to the address [email protected] to interact directly with the specialists.