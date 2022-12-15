Home Health Tv programmes: at 9 pm Pronto Medicina Facile
Health

Tv programmes: at 9 pm Pronto Medicina Facile

by admin
Tv programmes: at 9 pm Pronto Medicina Facile

Published by Barbara Orsini
15/12/2022

In the ninth episode of Ready Easy Medicinethe transmission edited and conducted by Paolo Castignanibroadcast tonight at 21 we will talk about prevention of kidney disease and between Covid19 and Influenza

From 21.00 “Prevention of kidney disease” with the doctor Margaret Maccaronespecialist in Nephrology of the “Pierangeli” nursing home in breaking latest news who will highlight how important the kidneys are for our body and, in particular, how even these organs can suffer the effects of an incorrect lifestyle.

From 21.45 instead space for the very strict current events “Between Covid19 and Influenza” with the professor Justin ParrutiDirector of the Complex Operating Unit of Infectious Diseases of the breaking latest news hospital who will take stock of the situation on the pandemic trend combined with the growing number of cases of seasonal flu.

At the opening of the transmission there will be a link with Andrew Sciarretta, President of the “Progetto Noemi” Association to talk about the state of the art of the project for the construction of a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the breaking latest news hospital; an initiative that the Association is carrying out with the ASL of breaking latest news and the Abruzzo Region and which is supported by Pronto Medicina Facile.

It will be in the newsroom Gigliola Edmondo; viewers can call the telephone numbers 0871 / 5873232 – 5873233 or write to the address [email protected] to interact directly with the specialists.

You may also like

«I was born to run, it’s man’s instinct,...

Covid, the symptoms are changing: what we have...

The stock alarm in pharmacies: ibuprofen and aerosols...

The climbing wall in the former Osoppo barracks...

Modern cancer vaccine: when it arrives and how...

«I was born to run, it’s man’s instinct,...

Does 1 apple a day keep the doctor...

Mental health, more children’s disorders but lack of...

How tobacco will kill more than 1 billion...

from zebrafish new technique to repair heart tissue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy