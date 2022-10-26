Heart and Thyroid will be at the center of the fourth episode of Pronto Medicina Facile, the program edited and conducted by Paolo Castignani, broadcast on Thursday 27 October in prime time

From 9.00 pm we will talk about the “Valves of the heart, when and why to intervene” with Professor Umberto Benedetto, Director of the Complex Operating Unit of Cardiac Surgery of the SS Annunziata Polyclinic of Chieti and Director of the School of Specialization in Cardiac Surgery of the University “G. d’Annunzio “.

From 9.45 pm instead space to “When the thyroid does not work?” with a guest Dr. Bruno Raggiunti, Specialist in Endocrinology, who will talk about the most important and widespread thyroid diseases that afflict millions of people in Italy.

In the editorial office there will be Gigliola Edmondo; viewers can call the telephone numbers 0871/5873232 – 5873233 or write to the address [email protected] to interact directly with specialists.