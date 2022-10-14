New appointment on Rete8 Thursday 13 October with “Pronto Medicina Facile” the program edited and conducted by Paolo Castignani with Gigliola Edmondo

We will talk about stroke and prostate in the second episode of Easy Ready Medicinethe transmission edited and conducted by Paolo Castignanibroadcast on Thursday 13 October in prime time.

From 9 pm “Stroke, salvation in the Stroke Units” will see the doctor as a guest in the studio Maria Vittoria De Angelisdirector of the Complex Operational Unit of Emergency Neurology and Stroke Unit of the breaking latest news hospital, who will highlight how important it is to immediately understand the symptoms of an oncoming stroke to call the Emergency Services and reach the hospital as soon as possible possible.

From 9.45 pm “Prostate and quality of life”. Doctor Paolo Pompa, head of the Urology Functional Unit of the “Pierangeli” nursing home in breaking latest news, will illustrate the main diseases of this important gland of the male genital system; pathologies that can significantly affect the quality of life of the people who suffer from them.

There will be in the editorial office Gigliola Edmondo; viewers can call the telephone numbers 0871/5873232 – 5873233 or write to the address [email protected] to interact directly with specialists.