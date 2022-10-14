Home Health Tv programs, on Rete8 on Thursday of “Pronto Medicina Facile”
Health

Tv programs, on Rete8 on Thursday of “Pronto Medicina Facile”

by admin
Tv programs, on Rete8 on Thursday of “Pronto Medicina Facile”

Published by Fabio Lussoso
13/10/2022

New appointment on Rete8 Thursday 13 October with “Pronto Medicina Facile” the program edited and conducted by Paolo Castignani with Gigliola Edmondo

We will talk about stroke and prostate in the second episode of Easy Ready Medicinethe transmission edited and conducted by Paolo Castignanibroadcast on Thursday 13 October in prime time.

From 9 pm “Stroke, salvation in the Stroke Units” will see the doctor as a guest in the studio Maria Vittoria De Angelisdirector of the Complex Operational Unit of Emergency Neurology and Stroke Unit of the breaking latest news hospital, who will highlight how important it is to immediately understand the symptoms of an oncoming stroke to call the Emergency Services and reach the hospital as soon as possible possible.

From 9.45 pm “Prostate and quality of life”. Doctor Paolo Pompa, head of the Urology Functional Unit of the “Pierangeli” nursing home in breaking latest news, will illustrate the main diseases of this important gland of the male genital system; pathologies that can significantly affect the quality of life of the people who suffer from them.

There will be in the editorial office Gigliola Edmondo; viewers can call the telephone numbers 0871/5873232 – 5873233 or write to the address [email protected] to interact directly with specialists.

See also  World Heart Day: let's protect it with good habits and tailored therapies

You may also like

Psychobiotics, here are the (intestinal) bacteria that regulate...

Covid, alert for the new wave: who is...

“Bad” cholesterol, ok to new drug. It takes...

Fresh meat, how to recognize it and not...

Incredible cholesterol drug: two doses a year are...

Covid, mandatory vaccine over 50: a million fines...

Pamela Prati, a bailiff arriving at Gf Vip?...

Cauliflower, if you don’t wash it like this...

when and how the discovery will serve

Severe depression, for psychiatrists the turning point with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy