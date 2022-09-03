Ten years ago few would have bet on the possibility that Philipsa historic but definitely dusty brand, could shine again in the video and audio market.

Instead, the challenge carried out by TP Vision, which acquired the brand, has definitely been won and is coming celebrated at the IFA in Berlin (here all the news) with some interesting new products, on which the company is aiming to end a really difficult 2022 well. The presentation organized in Berlin was a true feast for eyes and ears, to illustrate how motivated the growth that Philips has had in terms of the market, especially in the last two years, with the doubling of sales of Philips Sound productswhich grew by 20% in 2022, led by headphones and soundbars, and by those of Oled Ambilight TVs, which registered a 48% increase compared to the previous year.

New tvs coming

The next few months, with the World Cup, Black Friday and Christmas coming soon, Philips will face them with many new products, starting with the two new OLED + TVs, 907 and 937, excellent both in the video and audio sectors (signed by Bowers and Wilkins). The 937 is available in 65 and 77 inch formatsfollowing the market trend that moves towards larger dimensions, and differs from the 907 both for the 5.1.2-channel audio system of B&W from 95 watts and for the presence of the new P5 AI Dual Pictures Engine video processor which introduces new and specific features only on this TV model, especially the HDR content mapping and new image enhancement filters, Perfect Natural Reality 2.0, AI Machine Learn Sharpness and AI Smart Bit Enhancement.

The 907, available in 48, 55 and 65 inch sizes, does not have the Dual Picture Engine and the audio system is a 3.1 but for the 3 channels new speakers have been created that guarantee a decidedly interesting and much better sound quality than the previous models. Acronyms, data and names apart, 937 and 907 are televisions of the highest level (and also of significant costs), which have an extremely refined design, which confirm the ability of Philips to move in a good balance between innovation and tradition, like the brand imposes. Innovation is above all linked to Ambilight proprietary technology, which makes some of the Philips products truly unique. OLED + 937 is the first of the new Philips products to be equipped with the new generation Ambilight which, instead of dividing the rear-mounted LEDs into groups, as was the case in the previous version, now allows individual control of each LED, thus offering a wider and more precise range of colors and an absolutely more engaging effect for the viewer.

News also on the front of the Mini LEDs, with an expansion of the premium offer, with better image quality and new formats, introducing a 55 ”version that joins the already present 65 and 75, as well as the new Ambilight and an integrated 70 watt 2.1 sound system. And it shouldn’t be forgotten that the PML9507 is thought of especially for gamingan area that with the growth of cloud gaming will see an increasing number of enthusiasts want dedicated televisions.









The new proposals for audiophiles

Lots of news also on the audio front, with the new Fidelio Home Sound System, with the FS1 speaker that not only has excellent sound performance but also LED lighting for Ambilight. FS1 can be used as a three-way speaker, either alone or as a stereo pair, thanks to the integration of a tweeter, midrange driver and bass driver or automatically switching to two-way mode, plus a dedicated Dolby Atmos driver when used as a satellite of the AV system.

Interesting are the 4 new soundbars, from the B7207 based on 2.1 to the B8907 based on 3.1.2, all with high power output, wireless subwoofer, wall mounting possibility and, for the first time, a side focus tweeter added to the left and right channels. The first 3 soundbars in the range have a dedicated center channel, to maintain clear dialogue and at the same time create an extra wide sound field, Dolby Atmos compatibility and HDMI eARC connectivity with 4K pass through, while the flagship model of the new range, the B8907, offers a power of 720W and dedicated drivers for Dolby Atmos elevation to create truly immersive sound when watching movies, and DTS Play-Fi connectivity to allow 3.1.2 performance to be extended to 5.1.2 by adding DTS Play compatible rear speakers -Fi. Then there are the B8057, which has an output power of 600 watts and all the functions and connectivity necessary to work well both as a complement to the TV and as a standalone audio system, the B7807, with a power of 620 Wattsand the B7207, based on 2.1, which offers 520 Watts of maximum power, Dolby Digital compatibility, HDMI ARC connectivity and additional side tweeters.

The latest mention deserves earphones and headphones, where the new A7607 wireless bone conduction open-ear sports shine, which take advantage of the collaboration with the Jumbo Visma Team to obtain a final design based on the indications of the athletes of the most important cycling and skating team in the world. The dust and water resistant IP66 rated A7607 is Philips’ first open-ear that includes a bone conduction microphone to virtually eliminate wind and other annoying background noise, making calls on the go always crystal clear. The battery lasts 9 hours, with an extra hour after just 15 minutes of charging. Very interesting is the K4607 model, ideal for the little ones, with a completely open-ear design that not only protects the ears from excessive volume but also allows children to listen perfectly to the surrounding environment.

No less useful, especially for those who will continue on the smart working front, the headphones H8507, which not only have an excellent sound performance, thanks to the custom made 40 mm drivers and the Noise Canceling Pro system, but has a very useful removable boom microphone that greatly improves the audio during video conferences and calls. Furthermore, a dongle Bluetooth pre-connected allows you to easily switch between computers, while the multipoint allows you to connect to your computer and phone at the same time, so you can easily switch between music and calls without having to reconnect.