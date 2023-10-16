Home » TV-Waiting Room® – Increase cost-effectiveness and therapy adherence
TV-Waiting Room® – Increase cost-effectiveness and therapy adherence

by admin
TV-Waiting Room® – Increase cost-effectiveness and therapy adherence

TV-Waiting Room® – Increase cost-effectiveness and therapy adherence | HEALTH ADHOC

Monday, October 16, 2023, 3:00 p.m

TV Waiting Room®

Press release

TV waiting room® – increase cost-effectiveness and therapy adherence

Freising – waiting time is information time. With almost 10,000 locations in the DA-CH region, TV-Wartezimmer® is the market-leading network for modern patient communication in the medical waiting and treatment zone as well as online marketing. With TV-Wartezimmer® you can make the transfer of information between the team and the patient more efficient, increase therapy adherence and increase your profitability. more …

Contact person:

Mr. Tom Schweitzer
Tel.: 0162-2666101
Mail: tom.schweitzer@tv-wartezimmer.de

To the press kit: TV Waiting Room®

