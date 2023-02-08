Healthcare The case of a patient from Dongo who presented to Moriggia Pelascini with severe pain. Common problem: an average turnout of 50 people every day, with peaks of 150 on holidays

The regional elections are approaching (voting is held on Sunday and Monday) and the candidate politicians promise to get their hands on health care, usually defined as an excellence in Lombardy.

Among the things that are wrong is the clogging of emergency rooms, a problem that affects the Region in all its latitudes. The situation experienced in recent days at the “Moriggia Pelascini” in Gravedona by Michela Rainieri, a citizen of Dongo, is emblematic. She presented with severe pain at the counter at 1pm and was treated at 1am the next day.

Infected cyst

«I arrived in the emergency room at 13 for an infected cyst – she tells La Provincia – The pains seized me in one leg, back and lower back. I’m also an oncological patient, among other things, and for me it was a real ordeal ».

Some time ago there had already been the exasperated protest of a cancer patient, who died a few weeks later, who had waited an infinite number of hours in the emergency room before being treated and, in his case, every minute more was even heavier . « It looked like a sea port – continues the patient from Dongo – Eleven ambulances have arrived, but is it acceptable for a patient to have to wait 12 hours before being considered? At the same time there was a boy with a hand bleeding from a chainsaw cut and he waited five hours before it was sewn up; an elderly lady who was later diagnosed with bronchopneumonia was there as early as eight in the morning, sitting on those chairs, and she too had to wait until midnight. – adds Michela Raineri – Really lucky are those who enjoy good health ».

He sorts

Basically a common problem, as underlined by the hospital.

At the Gravedona hospital, to give a dimension to the phenomenon, there is an average daily attendance of 50 patients in the emergency room: just under 20,000 a year, in short, with peaks of 150 between Saturday evening and Sunday, when hikers and skiers who get injured are added to the normal patients.