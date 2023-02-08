Home Health Twelve hours of waiting in the emergency room. Even in Gravedona the alarm goes off for emergency medicine
Health

Twelve hours of waiting in the emergency room. Even in Gravedona the alarm goes off for emergency medicine

by admin
Twelve hours of waiting in the emergency room. Even in Gravedona the alarm goes off for emergency medicine

breaking latest news / Lake and valleys

Tuesday 07 February 2023

Healthcare The case of a patient from Dongo who presented to Moriggia Pelascini with severe pain. Common problem: an average turnout of 50 people every day, with peaks of 150 on holidays

Gianpiero Riva

The regional elections are approaching (voting is held on Sunday and Monday) and the candidate politicians promise to get their hands on health care, usually defined as an excellence in Lombardy.

Among the things that are wrong is the clogging of emergency rooms, a problem that affects the Region in all its latitudes. The situation experienced in recent days at the “Moriggia Pelascini” in Gravedona by Michela Rainieri, a citizen of Dongo, is emblematic. She presented with severe pain at the counter at 1pm and was treated at 1am the next day.

Infected cyst

«I arrived in the emergency room at 13 for an infected cyst – she tells La Provincia – The pains seized me in one leg, back and lower back. I’m also an oncological patient, among other things, and for me it was a real ordeal ».

Some time ago there had already been the exasperated protest of a cancer patient, who died a few weeks later, who had waited an infinite number of hours in the emergency room before being treated and, in his case, every minute more was even heavier . « It looked like a sea port – continues the patient from Dongo – Eleven ambulances have arrived, but is it acceptable for a patient to have to wait 12 hours before being considered? At the same time there was a boy with a hand bleeding from a chainsaw cut and he waited five hours before it was sewn up; an elderly lady who was later diagnosed with bronchopneumonia was there as early as eight in the morning, sitting on those chairs, and she too had to wait until midnight. – adds Michela Raineri – Really lucky are those who enjoy good health ».

He sorts

Basically a common problem, as underlined by the hospital.

At the Gravedona hospital, to give a dimension to the phenomenon, there is an average daily attendance of 50 patients in the emergency room: just under 20,000 a year, in short, with peaks of 150 between Saturday evening and Sunday, when hikers and skiers who get injured are added to the normal patients.

The question of the white codes, i.e. of non-serious cases, greatly affects the normal course of the activity, even if in the emergency room, in the presence of many patients, a triage activity is put in place to assign the degree of priority of the treatment . On Sundays, among other things, general practitioners are not active and the area is even more deprived. But that of Gravedona is certainly not an exception; waiting times in emergency rooms, in short, are on average around five hours everywhere. The hope is that with the newly activated hospitals and community homes they will be able to absorb part of the patients, re-entrusting their more specific function to hospital emergency rooms.

© breaking latest news

See also  Breast cancer, artificial intelligence avoids lymph node biopsy - Medicine

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

There are disabilities that are not seen

Brain tumor, a simple urine test can help...

Cold attacks the heart, cardiac or cerebral ischemia...

Health: in 2022 162 breast cancers were diagnosed...

why it is important to lose weight –...

Here are the symptoms of high cholesterol: the...

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA points record

Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/technical specialist in...

“Wine is good, Brussels must be educated”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy