Twenty-five lost at sea after a dive, hours of research and anxiety

Porto Ercole (Grosseto), 15 July 2023 – Hours of great anxiety for the fate of a young man from Roma lost at sea in the Isolotto area, a Port Hercules.

The 25-year-old yes dived from a boat, it looks like a dinghy, and there’s been no trace of him since 4.30pm. Whoever was with him – it seems to be his parents – not seeing him re-emerge, raised the alarm, immediately setting in motion the search by the coast guard and fire brigade divers. Conche searches up to now have not given any results, despite the use of a helicopter.

UPDATING

