It’s been 20 years since Carlo Urbani died after first isolating SARS, or “atypical pneumonia”the disease at the center of the epidemic that exploded between 2002 and 2003. The infectious disease specialist from Castelplanio, in the province of Ancona, had contracted the disease while working for Doctors Without Borders, the reality to which he had dedicated a large part of his activity. To Africa, Cambodia, then Thailand.

Urbani died in hospital in Bangkok on March 29, 2003. His work – said the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella today, is the “testimony of how courage and dedication, even at the cost of one’s life, can become an example for everyone”. «He was the first to identify severe acute respiratory syndrome, a highly transmissible, lethal, and at the time unknown infection», instead recalls the WHO, the World Health Organization which wanted to officially commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death.

Thousands of lives saved Constantly engaged in "field trips", as they are defined in the jargon of Doctors Without Borders, since 2000 Urbani has been Vietnam (the first country that will then declare Sars eradicated thanks to his work), as a consultant to WHO for the control of parasitic diseases in the Western Pacific. Three years later, on February 28, 2003, is contacted by the hospital in Hanoi: an American businessman, Johnny Chen, has suspicious symptoms. Urbani is the only doctor on the staff who understands that he is dealing with "atypical pneumonia". He raises the alarm to the government and the World Health Organization, managing to convince local authorities to adopt quarantine measures. An intervention that saves thousands of lives. On March 11, 2003, during a flight from Hanoi to Bangkok, he begins to feel feverish.

He discovers that he has contracted Sars: upon landing he therefore asks to be immediately hospitalized and placed in quarantine. He dies on March 29, after nineteen days of isolation during which he never stops dedicating himself to the health of others: to the doctors rushed from Germany and Australia he says to take tissue from his lungs, to analyze them and use them for research.

From volunteering to MSF’s Nobel Peace Prize Born in 1956 in Castelplanio (Ancona), raised in a rural area in the center of the Marches, Urbani was driven by an early vocation which led him, as a boy, to participate in voluntary work and collaborate with Catholic organizations such as Mani Tese and Unitalsi, engaging in the collection of medicines to be sent to Africa and organizing summer camps for handicapped children.

He graduated in Medicine in 1981 at the University of Ancona and obtained the specialization in infectious and tropical diseases in Messina. He then qualified in a master's degree in tropical parasitology and worked at the Institute of Infectious Diseases of Ancona for 10 years. In 1993 he was a consultant to the World Health Organization and, in 1996, he joined the non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders to become president of the Italian section in 1999. It was with this role that he retired, the same year, the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on behalf of the association (a recognition that allows him to create a fund to promote an international campaign for access to essential medicines for the poorest populations).

His speech is passionate: «Why a Nobel Peace Prize? What transforms nurses, doctors and skilled logisticians into instruments of peace? What transforms curing diseases and bandaging wounds into acts of high political significance? In front of microphones we can shout that the prize is not for us, but for the idea that health and dignity are indistinguishable in human beings! (…) Taking advantage of this unusual popularity, let’s let the spotlights, illuminating us, illuminate the forgotten scenarios, so that the benefits of the prize go to them: to the victims».

Urbani's lesson Sars from the end of 2002 to the first half of 2003 caused approx eight thousand cases of infection and over 700 victims but if it didn't become a real pandemic it is above all thanks to the readiness of Urbani, who lived in Vietnam with his wife Giuliana Chiorrini and their three children, Tommaso, Luca and Maddalena (the daughter will die in March 2021 from an overdose of a mix of drugs and medicines) and who managed to warn of the danger associated with the new virus, in particular in the poorest countries, precisely the World Health Organization.

His lesson is very timely. According to the WHO, the anti-pandemic method he created in 2003 still represents an international protocol to combat this type of disease.. «He successfully convinced the authorities in Vietnam» where he worked for the WHO «to adopt extraordinary safety measures, including the isolation of suspected cases, the use of protections by health personnel and other interventions which, with the coordination by WHO, have been extended to the region, thus slowing down the pace of the epidemic in its initial phase", recalls the Organization. It is July 5, 2003 when the WHO declares that Sars has been successfully contained. Since 2018, at the headquarters of the WHO agency in Geneva, a plaque commemorates the man and the work of this extraordinary doctor for having "acted in the best tradition of the World Health Organization", as an "inspiring example for all who seek to serve humanity as public health professionals".