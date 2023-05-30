Twenty years of HL7 Italy

Time has passed quickly since a small group of people, including myself, decided to found the Italian section of HL7. Interoperability is central to digital healthcare today but there is still a lot to do.

March 2003, HL7 Italia was born, thanks to a donation from Giorgio Banchieri as part of the Osiris project and to the stimulus of Angelo Rossi Mori who at the time, the only Italian, frequented HL7 USA and participated in some working groups. Thus began a path that has seen the association promote, disseminate and contextualize the HL7 standards in our country. The most relevant result are the guides to the implementation of the CDA2 for the Electronic Health Record.

We have come a long way, a lot of work has been done to make interoperability simple and effective. HL7 is today the “standard” in healthcare, certainly not the only one but certainly the most widespread. Twenty years in our sector is an important milestone that leads to some reflection. The situation today is very different from when we founded HL7 Italia, making information systems communicate and exchanging information is much easier thanks to version 2. However, this does not mean that it is trivial or immediate; in my experience there is always work to be done in analysing, agreeing, implementing and testing integrations. We have a common language but there are “dialects” o “different interpretations” among software producers.

However, there is much work still to be done. In recent years there has been a lot of focus on the data model, i.e. on interoperability “syntactic“, much less on the functional one. There is a widespread belief that the former is enough to achieve interoperability. In reality this includes more logical levels.

In addition to the data, there is the semantic, functional, organizational and clinical model (here you can read the article where I explain them in reference to the FSE 2.0).

Therefore, it is not enough to define a common data format to create an ecosystem of health services or to manage inter-company and inter-care processes (between different care settings). There is a need to give a precise meaning to data, define the functions that use them, assign roles and methods of use, design scenarios and clinical use cases.

In my opinion, the commitment for the next few years must be directed precisely in this direction. Path that requires the involvement of health and administrative staff as well as technicians.

Happy birthday HL7 Italy!

PS anyone wishing to follow the conference online can follow the streaming on LinkedIn or live Facebook.