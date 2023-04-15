Lisa and Marc Ressel from the Pinneberg district have had to go through a lot since the birth of their twins Luca and Mats in October 2019. For a long time no one knew what unbearable pain the two children were suffering from. After years of doctors’ odyssey, a terrible diagnosis followed: the three-year-old boy is suffering from a rare disease – and now they urgently need help.

Lisa and Marc Ressel from Kummerfeld were delighted when it said in 2019: A “double pack” is on the way! Pregnancy and birth were completely normal, Luca and Mats were born in October 2019. “But we noticed just a few weeks after the birth that the two were not doing well,” says mother Lisa Ressel in an interview with MOPO.

Luca and Mats cried almost continuously, drank badly, suffered from blisters in the mouth, eczema on the skin – and probably had unbearable pain, as it became clear later. The parents went to various paediatricians and to a cry ambulance, nobody could help. Meanwhile, the children were getting worse and worse, they refused to eat, got fever attacks, ear and conjunctivitis, and frequent stomach ache.

After years of medical odyssey, physician discovers rare disease

After years of doctors’ odyssey, it was finally a doctor from the pediatric rheumatology department at the University of Kiel who discovered abnormalities in the children’s immune systems. Then, in the spring, the shock diagnosis: both children suffer from septic granulomatosis, a rare hereditary disease. The three-year-old’s immune system does not have the right “ammunition” to kill bacteria and fungi. Sick people have to take medication for life – and have a high risk of becoming life-threatening. Healing is only possible through a stem cell transplant.

“The diagnosis first ripped the rug from under my feet and for me and my husband,” says Lisa Ressel in an interview with MOPO. After the long ambiguity, it was also a relief to finally know what’s going on with your boys – and that a cure is possible.

Twins Luca and Mats urgently need help

Until suitable stem cell donors are found, strict hygiene rules are necessary to eliminate bacteria in the household: daily cleaning, constant hand washing and disinfection, no contact with soil, leaves or natural water outside. For Luca and Mats, this means a life full of restrictions: no uninhibited romping on the playground or in the park, no feeding the animals in the wildlife park, no swimming in the lake.

“We still try to let the two grow up as normally as possible, they usually go to daycare too,” says Lisa Ressel. But if diseases make the rounds there, the boys have to stay at home. And otherwise they have to behave differently than other children, for example they get their own food from their own plates because certain foods are also taboo.

Stem cell donors wanted: “We know that we are now dependent on outside help”

“We explained to the two of them in a child-friendly way that something was wrong with their body police,” says Lisa Ressel. “They have also largely understood that they often have to wash their hands, for example, and they do it automatically.” Despite all the challenges, it is good for the two of them that there are two of them.

Now the young family is hoping that suitable stem cell donors will soon be found for their boys – so that Luca and Mats can lead a completely normal life. Together with the DKMS, the parents are working hard to ensure that as many people as possible are tested to see if they are suitable donors. “We know that we are now dependent on outside help,” says Lisa Ressel.

Anyone who would like to be tested to see whether he or she is a suitable donor can order a registration set to be sent to their home free of charge. The test works quickly and easily, all that is required is a swab of the cheek mucosa with a cotton swab. Anyone who is healthy and between the ages of 17 and 55 can register.