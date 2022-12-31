Home Health two-and-a-half-year-old girl died. Cause of death mystery
Health

two-and-a-half-year-old girl died. Cause of death mystery

by admin
two-and-a-half-year-old girl died. Cause of death mystery

Tragedy in Salento where a two and a half year old girl of Sannicolamunicipality in the province of Leccedied in hospital. The little girl had been rushed to the emergency room of the Sacred Heart of Gallipoli. Her conditions immediately appeared serious: the little girl had the high fever and it was necessary to transfer to the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce where she was hospitalized in intensive care.

But for her there was nothing to do. According to what has been learned from the ASL, a diagnostic test has been ordered to understand the causes of death: whether it is attributable to a flu virus and possible complications, or whether it was one encephalitis withering.

6-year-old boy reduced to dying, grandmother investigated together with her partner. The father: «he must rot slowly»

Arm and chest pains, mother dies at home at 37: she had been discharged from the emergency room twice

The mayor’s decision: the tree in the square was turned off

The mayor of Sannicola Cosimo Pigeon turns off the big tree that stands out in the main square of the town and all the city lights. Many heartfelt messages on the Facebook pages: “Sometimes life is really unfair. Such a great tragedy shouldn’t have happened. Have a good trip little angel and give the strength to your parents and siblings to survive the pain of your absence”.

Last Updated: Friday 30 December 2022, 09:09

© breaking latest news

See also  Omicron, fourth dose for over 70s? With the boom in infections, the government is now thinking about it

You may also like

Benedict XVI, serious but stable health conditions: “He...

Covid, the situation in Italy today: infections, obligations...

Ausl and inter-company operating units: nine new directors...

Do not eat pasta with frozen broccoli for...

Gout, the ‘disease of kings’ returns to Great...

microbiological risk, what to do in case of...

Breast cancer, discovery of the protein that protects...

The Covid symptoms of the new variants: what...

serious conditions. He did not want hospitalization

Tragedy in Lecce, two-year-old girl dies of flu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy