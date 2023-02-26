This week Cambodian state officials confirmed two human cases of H5N1 avian influenza in the country and, with the help of theWorld Health Organization (WHO), are analyzing the episode involving a young girl and her father.

WHO did not hesitate to describe the situation as “worrying”; however experts seem to be quite convinced that the virus haven’t gotten the specs yet necessary for human-to-human transmission.

Unfortunately, this Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl lost her life due to infection: is the first known human case of bird flu in the country in nine years, according to reports from BBC; her father was also targeted by the viral vector. 11 other relatives and acquaintances of the man were examined, but, fortunately, all came back negative.

Human bird flu cases are rare, as the virus manages to bind with specific ones receptors that are absent in the throat, nose and respiratory tract of men. Most of them occur in people living asclose contact with birds and, experts believe, the two cases in Cambodia are no exception.

According to what was stated in the New York Timesfrom officials, the average citizen has little chance of becoming infected from avian plague.