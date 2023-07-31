Two Cases of Cholera Reappear in Southern Italy, Causes Concern in the Health System

Title: Two Cases of Cholera Detected in Southern Italy, Prompting Health Concerns

In a surprising turn of events, southern Italy has recorded two cases of cholera in 2023, marking the reappearance of the disease after nearly half a century. The incidents have alarmed the Italian health system and drawn attention to the need for vigilance regarding public health.

The first case emerged in Sardinia, where a 71-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in early July after experiencing severe gastroenteritis. Following routine procedures, medical professionals analyzed the patient’s feces, which revealed the presence of cholera vibrio. This discovery sparked widespread concern throughout the country. Subsequent investigations, however, determined that the strain of cholera vibrio found in the patient was non-infectious and commonly found in marine and brackish environments. Additionally, it was concluded that this particular strain does not cause any symptoms. Consequently, the man’s illness was not attributed to cholera, despite the presence of the vibrio in his body.

Shortly thereafter, another case of cholera was reported in Puglia. Similar to the first case, the patient was an elderly man from Lecce. It was discovered that he had consumed unsafe food and water from a source outside of the national aqueduct, making him more susceptible to the disease. Thankfully, it was determined that the strain of cholera vibrio in this case was also non-pathogenic, and neither the patient nor his family contracted the illness.

Cholera manifests primarily through severe gastroenteritis, resulting in initially watery and brown diarrhea that eventually becomes clearer. If not properly hydrated (4 to 6 liters of water per day), the patient’s body can suffer severe damage, potentially leading to fatal consequences. Timely administration of antibiotics is the standard treatment for cholera, as it helps reduce symptoms and facilitates the healing process, particularly in elderly patients who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes.

The primary mode of cholera transmission is through the ingestion of water contaminated with the vibrio bacterium. In order to prevent cholera infections, it is crucial to regularly consume water that has undergone thorough quality checks. This includes mineral water and water supplied by the national network’s aqueduct. Wells and cisterns pose the greatest risk of contamination, while seafood is considered the most dangerous food item due to the organisms that filter water and accumulate potentially harmful substances and microorganisms.

To prevent cholera contagion, it is essential to practice proper hand hygiene before food preparation, as well as ensure thorough cleaning of ingredients. Foaming cleansers and disinfectants are effective in destroying the vibrio bacterium.

These recent cases serve as a reminder for the Italian public to remain vigilant about their health and take necessary precautions to prevent cholera. Regular monitoring of water sources and adherence to hygienic practices are vital steps in safeguarding public well-being.

