TRENTO. Two cases of imported Dengue were reported in Trento, in the Cognola area, in people domiciled in Trento (returned from a trip to a Southeast Asian country).

The risk of spreading the disease through mosquitoes present in Trentino (especially the tiger mosquito) – specifies the Trento Health Authority – is low, but cannot be excluded.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health, in the presence of an import case, has provided for some precautionary actions, including interventions to limit the spread of vectors (mosquitoes) from the area where the affected person resides, to be implemented to prevent the onset of so-called “secondary” cases.

For these reasons, a disinfestation treatment against mosquitoes will be carried out tomorrow, 6 August, starting from 9 am until 12 am, in the areas where it is strictly necessary (public and private gardens and parks).