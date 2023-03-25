Two demographic developments became apparent last year for which there are still no good explanations: Fewer live births, except for May 2022, and more deaths than the average of previous years.

To the living born writes the Federal Statistical Office (Cave: dynamic page, retrieved March 25, 2023)that from January to November 2022 there were 6.4% fewer births than the average for the years 2019 to 2021 and further:

“In western Germany the number of births fell by 5.3%, in eastern Germany by around 11%. (…) The number of births for mothers with German citizenship fell more sharply (-8%) than for mothers without German citizenship (-1.1%).”

This points to social influencing factors, but what exactly triggers the development is unclear. Is there a connection with the fact that a particularly large number of children were born in 2021 and in 2022 the decline was particularly pronounced in second and third births, so young families should wait and see with more children? The demographers will certainly give us one or two explanations. Incidentally, in absolute terms, births increased from February to July 2022 before they then fell again, as is usual with the season.

In the case of deaths writes the Federal Statistical Office:

“According to a projection (…) 82,862 people died in Germany in February 2023. This number is in the range of the mean value (median) of the years 2019 to 2022 for this month (+2%). At the end of 2022, the number of deaths was still well above the average value of the four previous years. By mid-February, the death rate had gradually returned to normal. At the turn of the month February/March 2023 in calendar weeks 8 and 9 (from February 20th to March 5th), the figures were again 6% above the corresponding comparative values ​​from previous years.”

Here, too, one can only speculate at the moment. At the end of 2022, respiratory diseases, including this early wave of influenza, could have led to more deaths, especially since respiratory diseases were contained in 2020 and 2021 by the corona protection measures. But does that also explain the excess mortality in autumn? Even in summer there seems to have been more deaths than the average of previous years (although you would have to look at this in an age-standardized way), the heat wave of 2022 may have contributed here. Perhaps completely different effects are noticeable in the red curve on the left. One will be a little wiser when the cause of death statistics for 2022 are available in summer.

Anyone who already knows how to explain all this is of course invited to share their knowledge with us. However, please refrain from trying to explain to me that the corona vaccination in East Germany caused births to fall more than in the West and among Germans more than among non-Germans, or in the winter of 2022 there was first a rapid increase and then a similar decrease in the number of births excess mortality among the elderly.