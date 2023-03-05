More blood on Italian roads. Two girls I’m 17 and 19 years old death in a very serious car accident occurred in the Treviso area, a Eddy at Monticano. The two young women were aboard a car that ended up off the road and left crashed into a tree. Two other boys are in serious condition.





Car crashes into a tree in Gorgo al Monticano

As reported by Ansa, the accident occurred in the night between Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March, shortly after midnight, in the municipality of Eddy at Monticanoin the province of Treviso.

For reasons to be ascertained, a BMW 420 proceeding from Motta di Livenza in the direction of Gorgo al Monticano was got off the road and went to crash into a tree at the side of the carriageway, on the opposite side to the direction of travel.

The tragic accident occurred in Gorgo al Monticano (Treviso)





Two girls aged 17 and 19 died

The firefighters, the 118 health workers and the carabinieri attended the scene of the accident. They were traveling on board the car four young peopletwo boys and two girls.

Unfortunately for the two young women, who sat in the back, there was nothing they could do: the 118 doctor could only ascertain the death. As Treviso Today reports, it is one 19 year old girl resident in Ponte di Piave and one 17enne of Oderzo.

Maybe it can interest you The mad race of two Ferraris ends up against the fence of a villa in Osimo: the video of the accident

Two boys seriously injured

Seriously injured instead the two boys, who were extracted from the wrecked metal of the car by the firefighters and entrusted to the care of the 118. Both were transported to code red at the hospital.





The young man driving the car, a 19 enne of Pravisdomini (Pordenone), was hospitalized in intensive care at the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso; the other, a 18enne of Motta di Livenza, was hospitalized in Mestre.



