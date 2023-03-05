Two dead girls, a very serious young man struggling between life and death at Ca’ Foncello in Treviso, and another in very serious conditions. It is the terrible balance of a road accident which occurred shortly after last midnight, between Saturday and Sunday, in Gorgo al Monticano, along via Sant’Antonino, at number 47. A car, perhaps due to the high speed , went off the road and crashed into a tree on the side of the road. A 19-year-old of Greek origins residing in Ponte di Piave, Eralda Spahllari, a former student of the Lepido Rocco di Motta di Livenza school and waitress, and a 17-year-old from Oderzo, Barbara Brotto, lost their lives. Both were sitting in the back seats. The driver of the vehicle, MT, a 19-year-old resident of Pravisdomini but born in Portogruaro who is hospitalized in resuscitation at the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso and an 18-year-old from Motta di Livenza, DC, transported to the hospital in Mestre, were seriously injured very serious.

The four young men were aboard a BMW 420 which was proceeding from Motta di Livenza in the direction of Gorgo al Monticano: they were spending the evening together with some friends. The sedan suddenly skidded, ending up off the roadway and then crashing into a tree on the opposite side to its direction of travel. The doctor and nurses from Suem 118, the fire brigade teams and the patrols of the Carabinieri Company of Conegliano arrived on the scene for the rescue and to carry out the legal findings of this double tragedy. Since the beginning of the year, twelve have been killed on the road in the province of Treviso. On the double tragedy of Gorgo al Monticano, the Prosecutor of Treviso will open an investigation file. The toxicological tests of the driver of the vehicle in which the two victims were traveling will be acquired.

In these hours the carabinieri also heard four other young people who, aboard a Volkswagen Polo, together with the four involved in the accident, were apparently going to spend the evening together in the area. Any cameras in the area are also being examined.







