two knights come to blows

Here are all the previews on the next appointment of Men and womenthe lucky one dating show of Canale 5 conducted by Maria De Filippi.

A few minutes ago it was revealed what happened in today’s recording Men and women. As reported by Lorenzo Pugnaloni through his page Instagram:

It starts with Gemma who went out with a gentleman and it didn’t go well or badly in the sense that she says she doesn’t know yet she likes him and needs to see.

Gemma asks Elio why he still contacts her, he says he does it out of friendship and is attacked in the studio because you go to the program to find love and not friendships.

Elio asked Paola if they can continue their acquaintance despite what happened between them and was attacked again. There was a strong argument between Tina and Elio and in the end Maria calmed her spirits by inviting her to reduce the incident.

Casino between Aurora and Armando. Lucrezia was brought up, the suitor of the former tronista Gianluca De Matteis whom Armando wooed two years ago, because Aurora sent an audio to Lucrezia in which she asked her if she and Armando had met after the program and if, where they had met , could come to the studio to witness it.

But Lucrezia wrote to Armando and told him everything and he got angry. Armando said that Aurora would write to more former ladies. Riccardo got in the way of the discussion and he and Armando came to blows (probably this part will be cut). Then they were separated.

Lucrezia was traced by telephone after the audio between her and Aurora was played. Only Gianni heard the audio. There was also a misunderstanding because it was thought that Aurora wanted to induce Lucrezia to give false testimony and change the reality of the facts, instead Aurora had only asked a question.

Aurora also went out with a gentleman and he decided to close the acquaintance.

For the classic Throne we start from Nicole, we see the outside with Andrea. Outside went very well because they kissed with a lot of passion, Tina commented saying that it was Andrea who pushed hard on her to kiss her.

During the airing of the external Maria had left the studio and when she returns she says that in the meantime Carlo has left the studio while the external was on the air. Shortly after Nicole said “I’ll get it”, he comes back and they clarify.

Gianni attacked Carlo because the reaction of going out didn’t seem real to him, having been very condescending when he came back. Gianni says that he agrees with Roberta on this, namely that Carlo is submissive.

Luca entered last and we saw the outside with Alessandra which went very well, the two cleared up.