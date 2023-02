Perhaps in recent weeks you have read in the newspapers the story of Bryan Johnson, the eccentric US billionaire who has decided not to age. In fact, Mr. Johnson has undertaken a personal project renamed “Project Blueprint” which provides for a whole series of treatments, more or less invasive, to combat natural aging.

Why do we age?

This question has obsessed humanity for millennia and if we were to try to answer it simplifying as much as possible we would say: entropy.