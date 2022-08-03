Home Health Two million euros from the Region for the climbing wall in the former Osoppo barracks
An ambitious project that of the climbing wall that will be built in the former Osoppo barracks. This is how the deputy mayor and councilor for public works defines him Loris Michelini which adds “it will have a positive impact, in terms of economic induced and aggregative capacity, which will benefit the entire city of Udine”. The Region has in fact allocated two million euros for the construction of this structure which will have a total value of three million and two hundred thousand euros.

The structure will be 18 meters high, six of which are underground so as not to exceed the urban limits of the area. Inside, an artificial landscape with plants chosen ad hoc to simulate a mountain environment will be recreated with the excavated materials. Games for children will also be installed. There will be a part, surrounded by greenery, for climb outdoors. The building will be built with sustainable materials and will largely be covered with photovoltaic panels. The total value of the work is 3.2 million euros. The Region, within the framework of the law for consultation, has allocated two million euros for the construction.

“It deals with – explained Michelini – of an ambitious project for the many sport climbing enthusiasts, which has recently become Olympic. Specifically, the gym will host three specialties: the rope one, the one based on speed and the one dedicated to difficulty, but always in maximum safety. There will also be didactic areas for children and young people, places dedicated to hospitality, services, technical activities, plant maintenance but also conferences and meetings. The gymnasium can also be used for exercises by the Fire Brigade and for all craft activities that require qualification courses. There will also be a staircase from which the public you will be able to attend the climbs of the athletes on the opposite wall but also to screenings of films and documentaries “. The deputy mayor added: “I hope that this facility will be able to attract fans from all over the region, even from outside the region”.

