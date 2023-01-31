Due to an interpretative error, some Regions they are effectively preventing junior doctors from taking on temporary and replacement general practice jobs, by leaving almost 2 million citizens without a family doctorthousands of territorial continuity of care clinics (former medical guard) uncovered and hundreds of territorial emergency centers without 118 doctors.

The complaint comes from Italian federation of general practitioners (Fimmg).

Arbitrary interpretation of the Regions

“We are witnessing a scandalous paradox – comments the national secretary of Fimmg Formazione, Erika Schembri – more than 5,000 doctors who have so far guaranteed assistance to millions of citizens will no longer be able to do so, due to aarbitrary interpretation of some Regions who have decided to prevent these doctors from maintaining their positions and from recognizing them as part of the training course, for a mere doubt about the provisions of current legislation”.

Law and waiver

In fact, already in 2018, in consideration of the emerging shortage of general practitioners – recalls a note – a law had entered into force which allows, as an exception to the previous incompatibilities, doctors enrolled in the specific training course in general medicine to take conventional assignments; this year the law was extended until the end of 2024also integrating it within the training course as a practical internship, with the support of a tutor (which almost no Region has made available).

And yet, despite this law making no distinction between the different types of assignment and despite the fact that the national contract also allows for their acquisition – it is reported – some Regions have decided to exclude temporary and replacement assignments, considering the legislation ‘unclear’ .

Again there is the attempt to reduce general medicine to a minimum, to turn off the assistance guaranteed by the National Health Service. Only the citizens will pay the costs, warns Fimmg.