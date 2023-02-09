news-txt”>

There are two million young people between the ages of 16 and 35 who have an andrological problem which, in 1 out of 10 cases, could compromise fertility. Less than 5% underwent a visit to the andrologist at least once. Awareness and knowledge not only of sexual disorders, but also of the more than 30 sexually transmitted diseases, are lacking in children, most of them only list AIDS. This was highlighted by Sia, the Italian Andrology Society, which is launching the biennial awareness campaign #e-SIA-prevention, aimed at young people who attend driving schools and counseling studios and who belong to the Italian Army and the Italian Red Cross. Over the next 2 years, the CRI will involve young military personnel, but also all the boys who will turn to one of the more than 2,500 driving schools and consultancy firms of the National Union of Driving Schools and Automotive Consultancy Firms (Unasca).

The initiative is also an opportunity for ainvestigation in collaboration with the Iulm University on the prevention and spread of andrological diseases among young people.

Through social networks, downloadable online materials, conferences and with the involvement of doctors during the license examination and of doctors and nurses during interviews with young soldiers, it will be possible to access content such as InformAndro, a platform dedicated to deepening the various andrological pathologies. “The campaign aims to make young people understand that they must and can go to an andrologist without fear – explains Alessandro Palmieri, president of Sia -. There are 2 million under 35s with an andrological problem, but only 1 out of 5 knows that it can compromise fertility, only 33% of eighteen-year-old males always use a condom, very few understand what sexually transmitted diseases are: for over 50% there is only AIDS”. “Today’s kids have the same knowledge and the same ideas as those of 10 years ago, with the aggravating circumstance that today technology allows continuous information – warns Palmieri -. The time factor is therefore essential to prevent trivial pathologies from becoming irreversible”.