The search for two Turin ski mountaineers who have not returned from an excursion that began this morning in the Aosta Valley began in the evening. Friends report that their cell phones are ringing. The searches are concentrated in the area of ​​the Chateau des Dames, in Valtournenche: by land they are conducted by the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue and by the Alpine Rescue of the financial police, with dog units. The upper part is beaten by the Swiss helicopter of Air Zermatt. The avalanche danger in the area is 4-strong above 2,400 meters of altitude. Today two avalanches overwhelmed three groups of ski mountaineers in Valle d’Aosta, causing no injuries.

An avalanche of vast proportions was identified by rescuers on the Chateau des Dames, a peak in Valtournenche (Aosta), where two Turin ski mountaineers are missing. The darkness and the danger of other detachments complicate searches: the accumulation of snow is located at about 2,400 meters and it is now difficult to identify the point of the detachment. The Air Zermatt helicopter brought six Alpine Rescue units of the Cervinia Finance Guard and the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue to the scene. At first the Artva, a search device for those missing in the avalanche, gave some signals, without then providing other useful information.

Having verified the non-return, the friends – reports the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue (Sav) – sounded the alarm, without knowing the exact location and reporting that no one answers the phones. At 21, they provided a photo sent during the day by the ski mountaineers. The Sav personnel of the Single Rescue Center were able to identify the Chateau des Dames in Valtournenche as a hypothetical area. Here, in fact, the cars of the two missing persons were found. The ascent to the summit (3,488 metres) is recommended for expert ski mountaineers and involves a vertical drop of 1,588 metres, which can be covered in five hours on average. Also considering the snowfall recorded – from 40 to 60 cm above 2,300 meters of altitude – “along the border with France and along the border with Switzerland the probability of detachment is greater”, reads the avalanche bulletin valid for today. This is why “excursions and off-piste descents require experience and prudence”

