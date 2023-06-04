Two mountaineers stranded on the summit of Gran Paradiso: rescue has started











They were reached and recovered under a heavy snowfall the two climbers from Eastern Europe, stuck on summit of the Gran Paradiso, who last night, exhausted, alerted the rescue services.





Together with the rescuers they reached the Chabod refuge at 03 at night and then, in fair physical conditions – they were examined this morning by the doctor in the helicopter rescue crew – they decided to return independently.





The distress call to the Central Unit had arrived around 8pm. The two had managed to reach the summit at 5 pm, but exhausted from the climb, they were no longer able to face the descent along the normal route in safety.





A team made up of 5 technicians from the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue and 2 Sagf from Entreves-Courmayeur was taken by helicopter to an altitude of 3000 and then continued the ascent by land with ski mountaineering techniques and stretchers.







